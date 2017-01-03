Work Inspection slaps 158,000 euro of fines in five days

Following checks conducted over December 19 – 23, 2016 the Work Inspection slapped fines worth a total of 157,155 euro (707,200 million lei), the institution said in a Tuesday release.

Fines ordered nationwide for faulty employment relations amount to 424,700 lei of which 280,000 lei for undocumented work, as 312 people were found working illegally. In a case in Caras Severin County where more than five people were found without individual employment contracts, the inspectors proposed the start of a criminal investigation. A total of 236 employers were sanctioned, the release informs.

Fines for breach of workplace security and health regulations amounted to 282,500 lei. Employers reported to inspectorates 63 incidents which will be classified as work accidents or not, following due investigations. The halt of operation of four pieces of equipment was ordered to prevent injury, as well as the cease of activity in the particular case of an employee in Prahova County. 698 employers have been sanctioned.

“On first examination of the results of last year we found that the preventive actions of work inspectors had the desired effect. For 2017 we intend to intensify controls, have a nationwide action plan in place that includes all sensitive areas in the employment relations and workplace safety and health. There will be zero tolerance for undocumented labor and we hope that law violations by employers in individual employment contracts are as few as possible,” said Dantes Nicolae Bratu, general state inspector.