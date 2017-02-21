Work underway on bill to modify Intelligence Service oversight committee’s statutes

Chairman of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) oversight parliamentary committee Adrian Tutuianu announced on Tuesday that work is underway on a bill amending and supplementing Resolution No. 30/1993 on the committee’s statutes.

“We had a hands-on discussion on the committee’s statutes, I was able to introduce today a draft regulation on the organization and functioning of this body, we worked together with the Chamber of Deputies expert departments which provided us experts and consultancy. I think next week we will be able to have a final text, and the statutory procedures will follow. (…) We are working in parallel on a draft act amending and supplementing Parliament Resolution No. 30 / 1993,” Tutuianu said at the end of the committee’s sitting.

He mentioned that he requested the Lower House expert departments to produce in the next three weeks a comparative study on the activity of peer oversight committees in EU member states.

“For this we took as reference the UK, France, Germany, but also newer EU entrants – Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, to see how this parliamentary control works. We will also look at Israel and the United States. Based on this comparative study adapted to domestic regulations we too will be able to propose the amendment and addition of Parliament Resolution No. 30/1993,” added the chairman of the SRI oversight committee.

The report on SRI’s activity in 2015 was another subject of discussion; the report has two components – one that is publicly released and another that is classified, Tutuianu said.

“We will carry on next week with the study of the two reports, because these are not easy to handle documents and we will probably have a discussion with the SRI management after we get a clear picture ourselves and are able to lead an applied discussion. We agreed to draw up a complementary report to the SRI report for 2015, as provided for by Resolution 30/1993 and also prepare our oversight report for the Parliament plenum,” said Adrian Tutuianu.