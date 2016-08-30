Working group implementing Istanbul Convention declares year 2017 free from all forms of violence

The working group entrusted with implementing in Romania the Istanbul Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence, set up with the Chamber of Deputies, on Tuesday decided that 2017 will be declared an year free from all kinds of violence.

“We have agreed that 2017 will be declared an year free from all kinds of violence. Let us all say a categorical no to violence because, as far as I am concerned, violence begets violence, and so we have to condemn violence wholesale,” Chair of the Committee on European Affairs with the Chamber of Deputies Ana Birchall (photo) of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) said at the end of the group’s first working meeting on Tuesday.

She added that for the right implementation of the Istanbul Convention, Romania will have to modify its legislation in force.

“I am voicing hope that all the changes [in the national legislation] will secure the right implementation of the Istanbul Convention, so that the victims of violence, be them women or children, may be protected. At our meeting today, we have decided on some priorities in the modification of legislation. The restrain order is one of the priorities we have identified,” Birchall explained.

She added that the working group will be a platform that will gather together organisations, NGOs and the media in order to eradicate all forms of violence in Romania.

The group is made up of representatives of the Romanian Government, Parliament, international organisations, NGOs and media. Its main partner is UNICEF Romania, represented by its ambassador Sandie Blanchet.

The Istanbul Convention is scheduled to come into force in Romania on September 1.