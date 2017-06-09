World Bank’s Capannelli: World Bank can support Danube Delta environment projects

The World Bank can support projects for preserving biodiversity of Tulcea County even in the context of the Integrated-Danube Delta Territorial Investment (ITI-DD) financial mechanism existing, World Bank Country Manager for Romania and Hungary Elisabetta Capannelli said Thursday, according to a press release of the Tulcea County Council.

“You could get in touch with the Finance Ministry in order to inform that you are interested in getting funding from the World Bank for certain projects. We cannot fund bridges or airports, but we have financed access, biodiversity works,” Capannelli said, addressing Tulcea county officials, who unveiled to her the latest developments in the ITI -DD implementation.

The press release, published on the Tulcea County Council website, says Tulcea officials are estimating an absorption rate of 80 percent of the available funds under the new European funding mechanism.

“I believe that many problems appeared following the delays of guides, on one hand. On the other hand, I have requested numerous times for guides to be adjusted for specific conditions here, in the Danube Delta area, and I haven’t been heard. However, I guess the we will have an absorption rate of 80 percent, with the rest being problems caused precisely by these delays and restrictions set out through guides,” President of the Tulcea County Council Horia Teodorescu stated.

He also added, according to the release, that through the ITI-DD a funding of up to 90 percent of the prioritised investment through the strategy developed by the World Bank specialists is attempted, a strategy which was the basis for the Danube Delta Integrated Sustainable Development Strategy, which was approved last year under a government decision.

According to the release, the meeting with the World Bank representative was also attended by representatives of the Intercommunity Development Association (ADI) for the ITI-DD.

The ADI ITI-DD aims to enforce the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve Integrated Sustainable Development Strategy approved by the Government of Romania in August 2016, with the communities located in the reserve area qualifying for 1.1 billion euros during the current programming period. The amount is made up of allocated funds from all operational programmes and cannot be accessed by communities from other parts of the country.

The ITI-DD is the only operating instrument of Romania for the current programming period. Depending on its success, Romanian officials will decide whether or not to replicate it in other areas of the country after 2020.