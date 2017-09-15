World music personages present in “George Enescu” Festival, exhibited in photographs at Cotroceni Museum

Personages of the world music present in the 2013 edition of the “George Enescu” International Festival – soloists, conductors, instrumentalists and dancers – could be admired in an immortalized photo exhibition “Interludii”/”Interludes” opened from Wednesday night at the Mediaeval Spaces of the Cotroceni National Museum in Bucharest.

Signed Cornel Brad, the exhibition is an occasion to meeting reputed names of the art of sounds, from Sir Neville Marriner, Marek Janowski, Murray Perahia, Antonio Pappano, Boris Berezovski, Christian Zacharias, Ottavio Dantone, Dimitry Sitkovetsky to James Judd, Semyon Bychkov, Katia & Marielle Labeque, Vladimir Jurowsky, Alexandra Dariescu, Maxim Vengerov, Pinchas Zukerman, Vadim Repin, Boris Brovtsyn, Iosif Prunner, Fazil Say, Elisabeth Kulman, Anita Hartig, Julian Rachlin, Mariss Jansons, Lawrence Foster and Ioan Hollender.

“The exhibition speaks of the “Enescu” Festival not only through its participating personalities, but also through sequences, moments of atmosphere spent by these celebrities within the festival, which captures various stances of these personages, alongside several momentums of life from the Festival,” the Cotroceni National Museum’s managing director Liviu Jicman said at the opening.

In his turn, Cornel Brad confessed that he wished to catch “the emotion, the inner vibration” of the artists.

Present in the event, violinist Alexandru Tomescu said that the works of Cornel Brad mirror “the artists’ palette of feelings” captured ahead of the concert, “humanizing” the artist known on the scene only.

“I found that some of them have that pressure, that search, that huge adrenaline soaring before the concert. Some look frightened, others seem to need to hide. (..) There is a facete only a few could percept, give a hunch to when taking part in a concert,” Tomescu said.

The exhibition is open until 26 September.

Cornel Brad lives in Bucharest. He used to work as a bookseller, editor and environment projects’ manager. He found out in the past years that his deepest passions are photography, music and people. All this have converged in 2013 by receiving access to the backstage of the 21st edition of the “George Enescu” International Festival. His photos were published in various magazines and became part of some private collections in Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Britain, Italy, Romania, Russia and the United States.