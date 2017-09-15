Wounded Romanian soldier dies in Afghanistan

One of three Romanian soldiers wounded while carrying out a patrolling mission in the Kandahar region of Afghanistan on Friday has died, the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN) reports.

Corporal Madalin Stoica was 41, married with a baby. He was on his first deployment to the theatres of war, employed by MApN since 2002.

In the same incident, Corporal Ionel Buzea and Private Ionel Toma were injured. They received medical care and were flown to a military hospital in Kandahar.

The soldiers were in a convoy of four MRAPs (Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected) when a trap car came crushing into their vehicle.

The Ministry of National Defense has sent, on behalf of its entire staff, sincere condolences to the bereaved family.

Romania’s Minister of National Defence Mihai Fifor signed an order for Madalin Stoica’s posthumous promotion to the rank of Second Lieutenant and submitted to the President of Romania a proposal for Stoica’s decoration with Romania’s Star in the rank of Knight, for soldiers with war insignias.

On Monday, September 18, ceremonies for commemorating the fallen soldier will be organised at the military facilities of Romania.

In 2017, the Romanian Armed Forces participate in the NATO Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan with over 620 troops, while some 300 more are deployed to operations under NATO / EU, UN, OSCE control in other regions. On foreign missions so far, 29 Romanian soldiers have lost their lives and more than 180 have been injured.

The security situation in Afghanistan remains unstable, with most incidents occurring in the eastern and southern provinces of Afghanistan. NATO forces securing the military bases and major centres of the country remain permanent targets for possible attacks by insurgents.

President Iohannis sends condolence message after death of Romanian serviceman in Afghanistan

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday sent a condolence message to the family of corporal Madalin Stoica, who died during a mission in Afghanistan.

According to a Presidential Administration release, the head of state voiced his solidarity with the families of the other two servicemen injured in the same mission, corporal Ionel Buzea and private Ionel Toma, whom he conveyed wishes of good health and quick recovery.

“This morning, we regretfully found the news that three Romanian servicemen of 280th Force Protection Infantry Battalion of Focsani were injured in the theatre of operations of Afghanistan. Unfortunately, one of our military, corporal Madalin Stoica died. During these hard moments, I am sending condolences and I stand by the mourning family. My thoughts also go out to the families of the other two injured servicemen, corporal Ionel Buzea and private Ionel Toma, whom I wish good health and quick recovery. We, those at home, are profoundly grateful for the manner in which they carry out the entrusted missions, beyond the inherent risks to which, alongside the other allied servicemen, they are exposed for keeping peace and ensuring international security,” Klaus Iohannis said in his message.

Criminal file opens on Afghanistan incident

The Attorney General’s Office has informed it has opened a criminal file in connection with the incident in Afghanistan on Friday in which a Romanian soldier died and two others were injured.

“Following the notification of the Military Prosecutor’s Office with the Prosecutor’s Office with the Supreme Court of Justice by the Ministry of National Defence in connection with the incident on September 15 in Afghanistan, a criminal file was opened with the competent military prosecutor’s office. The event occurred during a patrol mission with an armoured vehicle intentionally struck by another vehicle carrying an improvised explosive device.”

Read also:

Three Romanian servicemen injured in Afghanistan; two stable, one seriously wounded