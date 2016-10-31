WWF- Romania: Free-roaming bison population in Southern Carpathians to exceed 100 specimens until 2020

Romania’s bison population will double until 2020, and will reach over 100 specimens which will be living in the Southern Carpathians, the representatives of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Romania and Rewilding Europe, entities that engaged in completing this project, announced in a press conference.

The two organizations started since 2012 the initiative of reintroducing bisons in the Tarcu Mountains, the first transport took place in May 2014. Since then, every year in spring or summer, new bison transports took place from the reproduction centers and natural reservations of Europe, from countries such as Belgium, Germany, Italy or Sweden.

According to the WWF Romania this way it has been created, so far, a second center of reintroducing the species in Romania after the one in the Vanatori Neamt Natural Park, where the Park’s administration has started this sort of operation since 2012.

Official data reveal that currently in the two centers of bison reintroduction, namely in the Tarcu and Vantori Neamt Mountains there are over 50 free-roaming specimens.

The major objective of the LIFE Programme belonging to the “Urgent actions for the recovery of European bison population in Romania” project for the center in the Southern Carpathians is to create a viable population from a demographic and genetic point of view, with two sub-populations located in the Tarcu Mountains, where there are bisons already, and in Poiana Rusca Mountains from the vicinity, where bisons will be brought starting 2017.

In this respect the WWF Romania and Rewilding Europe committed to bring at least 100 specimens until 2020, with the financial support of the European Union, through the LIFE Programme within the “Urgent actions for the recovery of European bison populations in Romania” project.