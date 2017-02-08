Yalta Redivivus (II)

Let us start, just like in the previous article, with another reader’s comment. We are talking about a dispute between readers, over the situation in Eastern Europe, the sides disputing whether Russia or NATO could launch offensive military operations in Eastern Europe. The comment we are talking about is this: “Russia attacking other state(s) is more likely than the NATO attacking Russia. Ask the Russians why they are placing two armored divisions in Belorussia, almost 5000 railroad cars of military equipment.”

Undeniably, the discussion has its point, because one side shows that Russia would not dare attack a NATO member country in Eastern Europe, while the other takes the position seen in the quote above. It is known that, after Russia’s occupation of Crimea and Russia’s militarisation of the Black Sea, NATO responded with adequate strategies, from the reassurance of allies in Eastern Europe to the deterrence of a possible attack against them. Against this backdrop, as well as the backdrop of the swearing in of a new American administration led by D. Trump, contradictory information is circulating regarding the start of wide-ranging negotiations between Moscow and Washington and, from this standpoint, the two capitals are positioning themselves to obtain the desired results.

I believe A. Migranian’s article, from which I quoted the forwarded proposals concerning a potential Russian-American agreement, can be included in this viewpoint, namely the anchorage of some initial positions and the testing of the other side. The publishing of the article in ‘The National Interest,’ on 31 January 2017, represents from this standpoint an appropriate platform for this test. But what are Migranian’s other proposals for this “new Yalta”?

In the order in which the author listed them, the most sensitive dossier is the Ukrainian one. According to Migranian, the normalisation of bilateral relations entails “American recognition that Ukraine is a special case for Russia.” His arguments are the following: Russia, despite the West’s perception, is not carrying out an expansionist policy toward Ukraine, and the recognition of this country as a “special case” for Moscow means that “Trump’s administration will have to give this up and lift the sanctions over time.”

Another argument invoked in this regard represents a distorted presentation of the events of 2013-2014: “the expansion into Ukraine was not Moscow’s doing, but the West’s, which encouraged a military coup against the legitimately elected president of Ukraine. Russia merely responded to the actions of the West, which was trying to transform Ukraine into an anti-Russian state inside NATO. Russia could not allow this to happen, since Ukraine is an existential problem for Russia.” Of course, the recognition of the annexation of Crimea is a corollary of this Migranian proposal for the solving of the current Ukraine dossier. The author offers a synopsis: “First, remove the issue of Crimea from the agenda and mark it as resolved, meaning Crimea is accepted Russian territory. Next, Ukraine adopts a nonaligned, neutral status in its constitution and the Kiev authorities decentralize power, including implementing the Minsk agreement’s terms on the status of the Donetsk People‘s Republic and Luhansk People‘s Republic. Finally, Moscow and Washington give a written guarantee of the territorial integrity of Ukraine.” Here we must linger more because, on one hand, this Ukraine issue is evolving in Romania’s immediate neighbourhood and, on the other hand, because it is a sample of the way in which the author interprets Russia’s position from the standpoint of security and cooperation in Europe, hence in line precisely with the OSCE title (the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe, whose member this great country is, being basically one of its founders). First and foremost, in this concept, some states form a separate category, namely the great powers, not all of them either, and other states are part of other categories, of course of a lower standard.

Because only this can be the conclusion drawn when seeing the statement that Ukraine is “an essential issue” for Russia. This conclusion is furthermore strengthened when the author comes up with another proposal against the backdrop of the aforementioned one. Namely, when he states that “it would be desirable for the Trump administration to somehow make clear that the United States will cease its confrontational policy of expanding NATO by taking new countries of the former Soviet Union into the ranks of this military organization.” In other words, Ukraine or Georgia, which expressed their desire to become NATO members – and the North Atlantic Alliance officially declared it would welcome these states, without however saying when –, cannot decide their foreign policy orientation because other powers agreed that they are not allowed to do so. At the same time, in this category of decision on the external orientation of other states, the author adds the already mentioned statements – maybe they concern other states in Eastern Europe too, more precisely in the former Soviet space – about the status of neutrality and about self-proclaimed independent entities on Ukraine’s territory. In this way, admitting that the Migranian proposals would be accepted, it would mean that the entire post-Soviet Eastern Europe would be transformed in a mosaic of mini-states based on the model of those self-proclaimed states in Georgia and Ukraine, a ferment of instability and concern for the states involved and the region and even for the great powers.

Finally, as an addendum to the Ukrainian dossier discussed here in terms of Migranian’s proposal. Even the fact that the probability of a Trump-Putin agreement was circulated by the international media, although its terms were not detailed, has created major difficulties. Unexpectedly, following a visit that Senator John McCain and Senator Lindsey Graham – well-known Republicans opposed to President Trump’s foreign policy orientations – paid to Ukraine, military confrontations erupted once again in Eastern Ukraine, leaving dozens of people dead and injured. Opinions differ. On one hand, there are the analysts who are pointing out that Russia has taken the initiative in order to stand on “strong” positions in the upcoming negotiations with the American side.

On February 3rd, Carl Bildt wrote on his twitter account: “No sign of lessening of fighting in Donbas. Significant risk of escalation. Russian forces engaged. Serious.” What draws attention in the posting of the well-known Swedish diplomat is that he mentions the involvement of Russian troops, which is contrary to the Minsk-2 agreement. Another expert considers that “the Ukrainian forces want to send a message that they should not be forgotten.” (Professor Timothy Frye, Columbia University). On the other hand, other analysts are assessing the tempestuous start of hostilities as the result of the aforementioned Republican senators’ egging on. On January 29, President Donald Trump wrote on his Twitter account: “The joint statement of former presidential candidates John McCain & Lindsey Graham is wrong – they are sadly weak on immigration. The two Senators should focus their energies on ISIS, illegal immigration and border security instead of always looking to start World War III.” It’s hard to say whether the reference was to the two senators’ visit to Ukraine – especially since the tweets were posted against the backdrop of the two senators’ protest against the immigration ban introduced for the citizens of six Mideast states –, but not impossible.

In fact, even the position of the Trump administration has revealed a somewhat unexpected position on the lifting of sanctions, on February 2nd, so against this backdrop, Nikki Haley, the new U.S. ambassador to the UN saying that “the administration would not lift sanctions imposed on Russia in 2014 after it annexed the Crimean peninsula of Ukraine, until Russia returns control of the region.” Which shows that the new administration is making a distinction between the sanctions imposed for the annexation of Crimea and those imposed after the destabilisation of the Donbas, where the recent fighting occurred. A stance that, in a certain way, has been constant in American diplomacy ever since March 2016.

What can be said with all certainty in what concerns the Migranian scenario concerning the American-Russian agreement on the Ukraine dossier is that such a development will determine growing opposition from the states concerned – Ukraine’s example is but one of them, but there are others that can be mentioned –, will not contribute to the strengthening of security on the continent and will generate instability in the relations between the EU and the signatories of such an agreement. Of course, the theoretical orientation of realism in international relations – exemplarily exemplified in practice but also in theory by Henri Kissinger – evokes the possibility of such agreements as those mentioned by the Russian academic, but not the desirability of such agreements in the Westphalian system. But, as historically proven, acts of this type are a sure recipe for the exacerbation of tensions and war.