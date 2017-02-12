The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued on Sunday a yellow-code weather warning for persistent cold in Moldavia, Muntenia, Oltenia and eastern Transylvania.

“In Moldavia, Muntenia, Oltenia and eastern Transylvania, the weather will remain particularly cold, daytime temperatures will be below freezing and severe cold will be registered in the morning and at night. Maximum temperatures will be, generally, between -7 and -3 degrees Celsius, and minimum temperatures will be between -20 and -10 degrees, sparsely lower,” the ANM informs. The warning is valid until Tuesday, February 14.