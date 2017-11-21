Yet another PSD MEP stands up against Liviu Dragnea. Catalin Ivan: He’s the most notorious representative of the deep state

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) is being knowingly hijacked from its real purpose, PSD MEP Catalin Ivan claims. Catalin Ivan is the second representative in Brussels who has stood up against Liviu Dragnea on the same day. MEP Sorin Moisa recently resigned, harshly criticising the party’s leader.

“I have seen the resolution of the party whose member I am, and, like any other party member, I have read it with sadness and disappointment. Liviu Dragnea and those around him are increasingly out of touch with reality. PSD is being knowingly hijacked from its real purpose, that of a left-wing party, is dragged into a battle with an imaginary enemy, an overall evil that comes from somewhere, from without but also from within the country, from the Services, from multinational companies, from the banks, from the embassies, from anywhere but the party’s leadership. Party members must be convinced that, even though it is not clear whom they are fighting and for what, the stakes are huge, and future generations will be grateful to them,” Catalin Ivan wrote on his Facebook page.

The MEP also talked about the “deep state” so frequently invoked by PSD leaders, pointing out that, in fact, the party boss himself is the most visible product of such a construct, Ivan bringing up “Liviu Dragnea’s businesses ties with Traian Basescu’s people precisely in 2009 when PSD was locked in direct electoral battle with the latter.”

“In reality, the deep state really exists and is easy to identify. However, I do not believe Liviu Dragnea is asking PSD to fight it, since Liviu Dragnea himself is the most notorious representative of this deep state. We are talking about that handful of extremely rich politicians and civil servants who have worked all their lives for the state, members of inter-party mafia networks meant to steal billions of euro from public funds, to transfer – as they please – state properties into the private domain, into their ownership.

“Romania has been deprived of many billions of euro in just a few years. Liviu Dragnea’s business ties with Traian Basescu’s people precisely in 2009, when PSD was locked in direct electoral battle with the latter speaks volumes about the current Social Democratic leader’s hidden agenda,” Ivan wrote.

He concluded by stating clearly that “yes, the deep state exists,” but Liviu Dragnea himself is the deep state, the MEP claims, because the PSD President skilfully mimics concern for the poor but has a wealth he could never justify as being obtained via legal means.

“Yes, the deep state exists. It’s just that the deep state is Liviu Dragnea himself, a man who is filthy rich, having a wealth he will never be able to justify, and who mimics, with plenty of talent, concern for the poor. In Teleorman [County], and now in Romania, the poor become poorer while Valcov and Dragnea’s businesses prosper. What if PSD members were to decide to really fight the deep state? Where would Liviu Dragnea hide then?” Catalin Ivan concluded.

The reaction comes after MEP Sorin Moisa announced on Sunday that he will resign from PSD, stating that the party is throwing Romania into the dustbin of history to protect Liviu Dragnea from the past, and that the ruling party “has disinterred, reactivated and adapted to Romania’s current context some of the reflexes long-cultivated during the years of national-communism, which I hoped had been overcome for good.”

