‘Yunus Emre’, Turkish Cultural Institute in Romania

Romania and Turkey share over 500 years of culture and history. The long-lasting cultural and educational ties culminated with the opening of cultural centers in both countries as a new step towards bridging our cultures around shared values and communities.

Our institute was named after Yunus Emre, who was an Anatolian Sufi mystic living in the 13th-14th centuries. He was best known as a symbol of human values, love and social peace. Our institute aims to be a window for Turkey’s culture and art to the world, and work for a more peaceful world, where one understands the other in the most comprehensible, kind and unique language of civilization.

‘Yunus Emre’ Cultural Institute’s presence in Romania began in November 2011 when it opened two Turkish cultural centers in Bucharest and Constanta. We have been actively engaging with other cultural institutes ever since.

We carry out studies for the teaching of Turkish language in other cultural centers abroad, engage in cultural and artistic fairs and activities promoting our country, and support the scientific research. Since its inception in 2009, ‘Yunus Emre’ Center established over 40 cultural centers abroad. Apart from providing Turkish language training at its own facilities, the Institute supports the Turkology and Turkish teaching departments’ cooperation with various educational institutions in different countries.

Our activities are organized to promote our country at both national and international events. The Institute also organizes concerts, exhibitions, workshops, stage performances, film screenings, scientific meetings, cultural gatherings and art courses.

The friendship between Romania and Turkey has been well-reflected by our cultural activities.

In April 2015, in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in Turkey, ‘Yunus Emre’ invited to Bucharest and Constanta a group of whirling dervishes from Konya, the famous center of the Mevlevi Order founded by Mevlânâ Jalāl ad-Dīn Rūmī, the great Sufi thinker who lived in the 13th century.

This year in April, the Bucharest Institute organized the Piyano Aşkı Anlatıyor, Semazenler Aşka Dönüyor (Piano Narrates Love, Dervishes Whirl Towards Love) concert at the Romanian Athenaeum performed by the renowned Turkish pianist Tuluyhan Uğurlu.

The Akimbo (Eli Belinde/ Mâini pe Şolduri) Ceramics Exhibition, co-organized by the Bucharest ‘Yunus Emre’ Institute, the ‘Dimitrie Cantemir’ Romanian Cultural Centre in Istanbul and Istanbul University was held between 4-13 April 2016 in Istanbul and 9-18 May 2016 in Bucharest. The name of the exhibition was inspired by a mutual motif, the symbol of motherhood and fertility.

Last year we also sent a group of students to visit the most representative cities of Turkish history as part of the On-Site History Project. We have been providing support for students interested in studying in Turkey by offering information and guidance on state scholarships (YTB).

Every year, the ‘Yunus Emre’ Institute runs a Turkish Summer School program in Turkey, where our best students have the chance to receive on-site Turkish language training and enjoy the major historical and tourist attractions of the cities they visit.

We are collaborating closely with other cultural centers affiliated with the EUNIC Project to deliver the most exquisite events in Bucharest, such as the European Day of Languages, Night of the Cultural Institutes and European Literature Night.

As culture envoys, together with our counterparts at the ‘Dimitrie Cantemir’ Romanian Cultural Institute in Istanbul, we will continue our activities to promote cultural cooperation. Do stop by one of our centers, follow us on social media and join one of our special events.

Tuna Balkan

Director of ‘Yunus Emre’ Cultural Institute in Bucharest

Address: Strada Vasile Lascar Nr. 96, Sector 2, Bucharest, Romania

Tel: 021 211 1316

Fax: 021 211 1318

Email: bukres@yee.org.tr www.yee.org.tr/romanya-bukres/