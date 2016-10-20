Zucchero, the best-selling Italian artist returns with two concerts in Romania in Cluj Napoca and Bucharest

Zucchero, the Italian artist whose albums have been sold over 60 million copies, returns to Romania to play two concerts as part of the Black Cat Zucchero World Tour 2016. For the first time in his career, Zucherro will sing in Cluj-Napoca on 12 November at 20.00, at the Polyvalent Hall, followed by a concert, also in premiere, at the Palace Hall in Bucharest on November 14, at 20.00.

Zucchero has recently released Black Cat, an album produced by three of the leading producers of the international scene at the moment: T Bone Burnett (who produces for Elton John), Brendan O Brian (Bruce Sprinsteen or Bob Dylan) and Don Was ( the producer of the Rolling Stones).

The new album has 13 tracks and features collaborations with the sacred monsters of world rock, Bono and Mark Knopfler – the vocalist, the guitarist and the composer of Dire Straits.

The song Streets of Surrender is the result of the artistic collaboration with Bono and it is orchestrated by Mark Knopfler’s unmistakable guitar. Streets of Surrender (S O S) is a tribute to the victims of the bombing from the Bataclan concert hall in Paris in November 2015.

In the more than 30-year career, during which the artist has sold over 60 million albums, he performed with some of the leading musicians of that time: Eric Clapton, Ray Charles, BB King, Sting, Brian Adams, Iggy pop, Brian May and Luciano Pavarotti.

Adelmo Fornaciari’s career (aka Zucchero) debuted in Italy in the early 70s, and the artist became known after he participated in several festivals in Peninsula, including the famous Sanremo. In 1983 he records his first album, Un Po di Zucchero. It propelled him in the top of the international charts by producing, with Randy Jackson, several albums that were received very well by the public.

He has had the first huge success after releasing The Blue’s album, in 1987. The album, which was sold in 1.3 million copies only in Italy, is now the best-selling rock material from the Peninsula. In the promotional tour of the album, with him are also Joe Cocker and Miles Davis.

Zucchero Black Cat World Tour 2016 in Romania is produced by Diesel Events in collaboration with Multimedia Organisation Kft.