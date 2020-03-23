1 C
Bucharest
March 23, 2020

Coronavirus death toll in Romania reaches 7

by NINE O'CLOCK07

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announces the seventh death of a patient infected with the novel coronavirus, a 65-year-old man, admitted to the Bucharest University Hospital.

According to the source, the death was registered on Monday evening, the man having tested positive for the novel coronavirus on March 21.

He required dialysis and he was a contact in the same room with another patient on dialysis, confirmed with COVID-19 on 20 March, who was transferred to the Victor Babes Infectious Disease Hospital, where he died.

