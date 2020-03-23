GCS announces 5th death of person infected with coronavirus, Romania becomes  COVID-19 Yellow Zone as of Monday

A new death of a person infected with the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) has been registered in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Monday.

It is a 71-year-old man from Suceava, who was confirmed positive on March 23. He had been admitted to the Suceava County Hospital on March 21.

According to GCS, the man had previously been admitted to the cardiology section, where he is “a possible contact” with the patient transferred from the Infectious Disease Hospital of Iasi.

This is the fifth death recorded in Romania so far because of the coronavirus.

Romania becomes COVID-19 Yellow Zone as of Monday

As of Monday, Romania is COVID-19 Yellow Zone, counting for over 500 persons confirmed infected with the novel coronavirus countrywide.

According to the Strategic Communication Group (GSC) until Monday in Romania there were 576 confirmed cases of persons infected with the SARS-CoV-2 (novel coronavirus).

The persons who come from countries which have over 500 confirmed coronavirus cases must self-isolate for 14 days.

Surgeries, other hospital treatments that are not urgent – suspended

Surgery and other hospital treatments and medical investigations that are not urgent and can be rescheduled are suspended for a period of 14 days, according to the order issued on Monday by the action commander, approved by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Marcel Vela, for establishing the measures necessary to limit the spread of the infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus at the level of public and private health units.

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) also informed that the scheduled and schedulable consultations in the out-patient structures of the public and private hospitals are suspended.

“Starting tomorrow, March 24, for a period of 14 days, hospitalizations for surgical interventions and other treatments and hospital medical investigations, which are not urgent and which can be rescheduled, are suspended. Also, scheduled and schedulable consultations in out-patient structures of public and private hospitals are suspended,” informed the said source.

At the same time, within 48 hours since this order takes effect, all patients who do not represent emergencies and who do not necessarily require the provision of medical care in the hospital are discharged.

“The hospital managers can decide to reorganize the working hours and the permanence of the staff by introducing the medical activity in shifts and calls, without affecting the personnel’s salary,” the GCS pointed out.