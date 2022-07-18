Carrefour Romania announces key updates at board level

Jagoda Zientara as Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Régis Moratin as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Carrefour Romania announces a series of strategic appointments in the local organization board, based on promoting key business leaders. Jagoda Zientara, previous Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Executive Committee of Carrefour Romania since February 2020, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO). Starting July 1st Régis Moratin takes over the CFO role having previously served as Controlling & Consolidation Director, North-East Europe Region. Both are members of the Executive committee of Carrefour Romania.

The new structure of the Carrefour Romania board, along with these updates, is the following: Julien Munch – CEO, Jagoda Zientara – COO, Narcis Horhoianu – CMO, Alina Gamauf – HR, CSR and Corporate Affairs Director, Vincent Arnault – Purchasing Director and Regis Moratin – CFO.

“In Carrefour Romania, we work every day to satisfy our customers by promoting local, fresh and developing our omnichannel network throughout the country. We rely on our team’s innovative spirit, determination, and know-how and will continue to grow. Throughout their careers, Jagoda and Régis have distinguished themselves through essential projects with strong impact on the organization and have demonstrated their sense of leadership. I am glad they have accepted these new challenges and chosen to continue their professional path with Carrefour Romania in an environment that encourages and rewards commitment with the teams and within the Group,” declared Julien Munch, CEO of Carrefour Romania.

Jagoda Zientara continues her journey at Carrefour Romania leading the operational team

While part of the Romanian team, Jagoda supervised a team of over 250 people and coordinated key financial activities that led to a strong business evolution of the company. Jagoda’s professional journey began in the Polish market 18 years ago, right in Carrefour. There, Jagoda quickly advanced from Financial Project Manager to Accounting Director and CFO, M&A, Property, IT & Assets Director in Carrefour Poland. Coming to the Romanian market, Jagoda was appointed at Carrefour Romania as Chief Financial Officer and Asset and Financial services responsible. During this period Jagoda developed and coordinated a very powerful financial team which supported Carrefour Romania’s local evolution and directly impacted the investment strategy in expansion and digital transformation.

“I am extremely happy to receive this new challenge and am very thankful for all the support and encouragement received from the team in Romania. I feel like this was a natural step for me, having known the Romanian market while overseeing the financial and asset management activities of the company. As COO, my main focus will be on people, to help grow our operational team in terms of both know-how and numbers, while staying committed to our key objectives for customer satisfaction. Our physical network and digital presence are essential for our activity and are the most authentic expression of our customer journey and shopping experience that we built personalized for all our formats, but unified by our core values. We will continue our expansion plans and support our omnichannel vision, trying to offer both the best portfolio of products and services to support the daily life and shopping habits of Romanians,” declared Jagoda Zientara, Chief Operational Officer Carrefour Romania.

Régis Moratin joins Carrefour Romania to continue to lead the implementation of the Financial strategy

Régis joined the Carrefour world in 2010. Graduating from ESCP Business school in France, he started his career in the retail sector in 2010 with a short experience within Carrefour France. Some years later, he returned to be Controlling and Consolidation Director at Carrefour Belgium, a position he held since February 2020.

Regis had an international journey for almost ten years, mainly in South America, where he held different positions for the Casino Group. He started in Argentina in 2011 as a financial controller and evolved to Head of controlling and financial planning, first in Argentina and then in Brazil, where he stood for three years as a finance lead and part of the executive committee of the Extra Business Unit. In 2017, he was appointed CFO Argentina for Casino Group and held this position until the end of 2019. Since February 2020, Régis has been Controlling and Consolidation Director for Carrefour Belgium.

“It is a great pleasure for me to come and serve our customers in Romania. Our business is evolving along with society and technologies, and we constantly must adapt. I am convinced that we have all the quality in our teams and the potential in the market to make Carrefour Romania a contributor to Carrefour’s growth in Europe in the following years. In the Finance department, our mission is to work closely with our operational teams to give them the resources they need to serve our customers best. We also must ensure that we keep the highest standards regarding processes, compliance, and controls to set the foundations for sustainable growth. I thank Julien and Carrefour Management for their vote of confidence and Jagoda for the outstanding work done in the past two years” – declared Régis Moratin, Chief Financial Officer Carrefour Romania.

Carrefour Romania currently employs over 16,000 people in over 370 multiformat stores: hypermarket, supermarket, discounter, proximity, online, warehouses, and its headquarters. As a significant employer in the local retail market, Carrefour Romania creates opportunities for its employees to develop professionally. One such initiative is the School of Leaders, a project developed in partnership with the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies (ASE) and launched in September 2021, which trains tomorrow’s leaders as company ambassadors, giving them, among other things, the opportunity to be mentored by recognized professors from ASE in key areas such as Leadership, Communication, Controlling, Finance, Operational Excellence, Project Management, Digital Strategy or Change Management.