Finland, Sweden’s NATO accession protocols, submitted to Parliament for ratification

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Monday the decree for the submission for ratification by Parliament of the Republic of Finland’s and the Kingdom of Sweden’s accession protocols to the North Atlantic Treaty.

The Government approved the draft law on ratification of Finland and Sweden’s NATO accession protocols last Wednesday.

“Romania is among the first countries to initiate these steps to adopt nationally the NATO joining decision of Finland and Sweden. This step confirms, on the one hand, the success of the North Atlantic Organization as a security organization, but also the ‘Open Doors’ policy, which allowed the consolidation, strengthening and extension of its capacity to provide its members with security guarantees, the strongest security guarantees,” said the spokesman of the Executive, Dan Carbunaru.

The two protocols were signed on July 5 in Brussels.