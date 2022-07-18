Nordis Group has started delivering the apartments in Nordis Mamaia

Nordis Group, the only developer of 5-star hotel and residential complexes, started on July 15, 2022, the process of handing over the Nordis Mamaia apartments, through a marathon of signing purchase contracts, over 50 units being delivered on the first day.

Nordis Group brought to the Romanian market a new investment concept, through which buyers invest in a financial product represented by a real estate property. Investing in a hotel room or apartment, operated entirely by Nordis, is the most attractive real estate product on the market, offering multiple financial benefits.

Investors benefit from a passive income starting with 6,240 Euro per year in the form of a 7% annual yield, guaranteed by a 30-year contract, a free annual vacation with a value of over 2,000 Euro, property appreciation with over 40% after launch, the property being easy to sell, through the attractiveness of the immediately guaranteed contractual income for the next buyer.

The delivery of the apartments will take place daily, both at the Mamaia office and at the company headquarters in Bucharest, until the end of the year, following the signing of purchase contracts for up to 1,000 apartments, both in the hotel and residential division.

After handing over the apartments, Nordis Group will pay the owners a passive income, depending on the value of the investment made. The amount corresponding to each month starts from 520 Euros for new buyers and ensures an annual return of 7%, superior to other forms of investment on the market.

The first owners of Nordis Mamaia apartments are also officially entering the Nordis investor community and will experience the benefits of an inspired investment.

“A carousel of positive emotions – this is how we can describe the whole Nordis Mamaia project. We’ve started with a small dream, and when the opportunity came up, we chose to raise the standard and set greater goals, to develop the largest 5-star hotel and residential complex in Romania, with various facilities that maintain the tourist attraction on, throughout the year. We have overcome the difficult period caused by the pandemic, war and inflation and we have started handing over the first 1.000 apartments in the stage I of the development and we are preparing for the opening of the hotel, which will take place at the end of 2022,” says Emanuel Poștoacă, founder of Nordis Group.

Nordis Mamaia 5-star complex is a mixed compound, developed in two stages, at the highest standards of quality, safety, and energy efficiency, in accordance with the rules of GREEN Homes certification.

The first stage includes two hotel and two residential buildings, ideal for holiday apartments with direct view to the Black Sea and Lake Siutghiol. The stage of the works for the second phase of Nordis Mamaia aims at preparing the foundation by introducing 400 drilled piles at a depth of 24 meters. The deadline for submitting the second phase is planned for the end of 2023.

The project was started in May 2019, with the objective of building two emblematic buildings in the northern part of Mamaia.

In June 2020, the first building was already completed, and despite all the difficulties created by the pandemic, construction work continued; therefore, stage I which consists of four buildings is almost completed now.

In 2021, Nordis Group bought the adjacent land to develop a second stage of the project and several points of attraction, entertainment, relaxation, and leisure, thus having the opportunity to offer a unique mix of facilities on the Romanian coast: SPA of 3,200 sqm, fitness room, indoor and outdoor pools, restaurants and cafes, multipurpose room for events, playground, VIP Cinema, medical recovery centre.

Nordis Mamaia is the largest leisure hotel in Europe, according to the evaluation made by Horwath HTL, leader in consulting and hotel evaluation.