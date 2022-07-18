PM Ciuca, Japanese ambassador Ueda discuss future framework of strategic partnership

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Monday welcomed Japanese ambassador to Romania Hiroshi Ueda, who underlined the importance of updating the future framework of the Romanian-Japanese strategic partnership amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The two officials are said to have addressed the fundamental issues of the bilateral relationship, with Ueda emphasising the importance of updating the future framework of the Romanian-Japanese Strategic Partnership amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and given Japan’s direct interest in the regional situation, its involvement in supporting humanitarian aid for Ukraine and neighbouring countries, especially Romania and Poland.

At the same time, Ueda mentioned that Japan is deeply involved in the current security developments and is closely following the Russian war in Ukraine being interested in relations among the Euro-Atlantic countries being strengthened.

About bilateral projects, reviewed were the construction of a bridge in Braila over the Danube, which is to be completed by the end of 2022, and the M6 Bucharest metro line Gara de Nord – Otopeni, which will be started soon under Japanese management.

Another subject of common interest is related to the project of small reactors (SMR) developed in Romania by the US company NuScale as an efficient and safe solution.

Ciuca once again extended his condolences for the tragic death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Abe’s family, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and the entire Japanese people.

Ueda thanked for the warmth shown by the Romanians, the compassion and the presence in large numbers of both personalities and many other Romanian citizens at his residence to pay a last homage to Abe.

