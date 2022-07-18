Pupil from the National College in Iasi wins gold medal at the International Geography Olympiad in Paris

Pupil Daniel Hanganu from the National College in Iasi won the gold medal in the 18th edition of the International Geography Olympiad in Paris, organized and held online, between July 12-18, under the patronage of the French National Geographic Committee (CNFG), the County School Inspectorate (ISJ) informs.

According to a press release, pupil Radu Andrei Bradateanu from Bucharest, also got a gold medal, while Mihai Bratu from Targu Jiu won a silver medal, and Darius Topai from Oradea won a bronze medal.

“The Romanian group, consisting of four students, met in Iasi, between July 7-12, where they had an intensive training period at the National College in Iasi, under the guidance of teachers Cornelia and Dorin Fiscutean. For more than a decade, Iasi is the city that hosts the theoretical training of the Romanian teams participating in the geography Olympiads. Romania’s team this year won two gold medals, one silver and one bronze, after participating in three competition tests – the theoretical test, the practical test and the multimedia test,” reads the press release of the College in Iasi.

According to the same source, the International Geography Olympiad (iGeo) is an annual competition for the best students in geography, aged between 16 and 19 years old, from around the world.

“The International Geography Olympiad – IGeo is a competition for the best geography students in the world, a world stage in which the most passionate and talented students from participating countries can show their knowledge and practical geographical skills, the competition promoting professional contacts within the global geographical educational community. Participating in this year’s edition were 209 young people passionate about geography from 54 countries, with the 2023 edition to take place in Indonesia. Congratulations to pupils Daniel Hanganu, teacher Cornelia Fiscutean and the school of geography in Iasi! Also congratulations to all the students who represented our country in the Paris 2022 International Olympiad and to the coordinating teachers of the Romanian team,” the same source says.

PM Ciuca: Performance of the Romanian pupils in the International Physics Olympiad is remarkable

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca underscored that the performance of the Romanian pupils in the International Physics Olympiad (IPhO2022) is remarkable, showing, once again, the value of the Romanian school.

“The success of the Romanian pupils in the International Physics Olympiad (IPhO2022) is remarkable! We have the best team in Europe and the second in the world! Warm congratulations to all! Their performance, as well as that of the young people in the national mathematics group, shows us, once again, the value of the Romanian school, of the teachers with vocation and of excellence-oriented pupils, but also the need to continue to invest in ensuring equal access to education,” says Nicolae Ciuca, on Monday, in a message posted on the Facebook page of the Government.

The Romanian pupils won four gold and one silver medal in the International Physics Olympiad, organized online by Switzerland and which brought together 369 competitors.

According to the Prime Minister, the education reform, the implementation of which is being prepared at the Government level, comes to capitalize on “the integration of these brilliant minds in the economy of the future, based on knowledge, research and innovation.”

The new laws, which have been put up for public consultation, being part of the “Educated Romania” package, are aimed at two major objectives. On the one hand, they support performance and excellence and, in equal measure, they ensure access to education for all children in Romania, according to their abilities and potential,” the PM underscored.

Nicolae Ciuca pointed out that the most important change introduced by the “Educated Romania” country project is to prepare the young generations to respond to the dynamic social transformations and the economy of the future.

“We encourage the acquisition of digital and entrepreneurial skills, civic spirit, creativity and the ability to learn continuously. These are absolutely necessary elements for the current generation of pupils to integrate into the knowledge-based society of the coming years, in a competitive economy and a very dynamic labour market,” Ciuca also stated.