Swimmer David Popovici and his coach, decorated by President Iohannis on Wednesday

President Klaus Iohannis will decorate swimmer David Popovici and his coach, Adrian Radulescu on Wednesday, in a ceremony that will take place at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

The head of state awarded the Order of the Star of Romania in the rank of Knight to athlete David Popovici, double gold medalist, as a sign of “high appreciation and gratitude for the exceptional talent, dedication, devotion and professionalism shown in the 19th editions of the World Swimming Championships in Budapest (June 18 – July 3), establishing himself as a symbol of the young generation of champions and contributing, in this way, to the affirmation of the Romanian sport on the international level,” informs the Presidential Administration on Monday.

President Klaus Iohannis bestowed the National Order of Merit in the rank of Knight to the coach Adrian Radulescu, also as a sign of “high appreciation and gratitude for the dedication, dedication and professionalism he showed in the preparation of Romania’s participation in the 19th edition of the World Swimming Championships in Budapest (June 18 – July 3), thus contributing to the winning of two gold medals”.

Photo: Facebook/David Popovici