Ciolacu: The future PSD presidential candidate will be elected by each chapter

National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that the future PSD presidential candidate will be chosen by the party chapters and that he would accept a person from outside the party for such position.

“At the level of PSD and the PSD national leader, such discussions [about the party’s candidate in the presidential elections] have not started. The only discussion we had very clearly is that the future PSD presidential candidate will be chosen by each chapter, by each local councillor, municipal councillor, deputy mayor, mayor, in election conferences throughout the country. We are completely changing the system for appointing the candidate for the position of president of Romania,” Ciolacu said at the PSD headquarters.

He added that there is already a working group amending the party’s statutes that deals with those changes.

“From my point of view, I would also accept party outsiders in order to get as open a competition as possible,” he said.

Ciolacu added PSD will hold an ordinary meeting of its congress where the amendments to the statutes will be decided.