In its first 6 months of activity, Rōnin financed campaigns worth almost 1 million euros

Rōnin’s “revolution” democratises investments. Anyone can invest in their favourite business with a minimum contribution of only 100 euros.

Despite the challenges of recent years – the coronavirus pandemic, which created the largest global crisis since World War II, followed by the security crisis in Ukraine – the Romanian entrepreneurial ecosystem has proved resilient and has kept pace with accelerated development. However, one of the most critical needs of most entrepreneurs is the need for financing. On the other hand, another feature of the current economic climate is that more and more people, regardless of age and financial background, have become interested in investing. Rōnin, the crowdfunding platform created by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs and a marketplace for investments, is where entrepreneurs and investors alike find the quick solution for financing business ideas and diversifying their portfolios. Founded as a business support community, Rōnin represents the chance for entrepreneurs to quickly access capital and the opportunity for investors to invest in start-ups and other businesses with a minimum threshold of only 100 euros.

Launched on December 15, 2021, Rōnin platform facilitated the financing of almost 1 million euros in just 6 months of activity. Over 1,700 registered users are currently on the platform, and over 400 start-ups are being analysed for listing.

Romanian start-up RepsMate opened its crowdfunding campaign to the general public at the end of last week, while the Playerfy application will be listed later this week. The two companies aim for financing between 250,000 euros and 550,000 euros. Other 10 companies are in the preliminary stages of listing on the investment and development platform.

”In a completely transparent way, Rōnin ensures good communication between entrepreneurs and investors,” says Felix Crișan, co-founder of Rōnin. “It is the place where those who need capital to generate profit meet with capital holders who seek investment opportunities. Together we are a community that believes every bold idea with significant potential for change in the industry must be given a chance”.

The Rōnin Revolution – Anyone can be an investor

In addition to facilitating access to finance for businesses in any field or stage of development, through a much easier and faster process, Rōnin platform brings an absolute novelty to the market: it connects entrepreneurs and retail investors, allowing anyone to start investing in the favourite business. Thus, Rōnin redefines the concept of crowdfunding by reducing the minimum investment threshold to only 100 euros. This means that anyone can become an investor and have the opportunity to diversify their investment portfolio to minimise risk exposure rapidly.

In addition, the investment and financing processes become easier and faster, as the platform takes over the administrative effort and streamlines the processes.

”Entrepreneurs no longer need to walk alone!”

Rōnin was founded at the end of last year by three Romanian entrepreneurs with solid business background – Bogdan Almași, CEO of the company (photo), Felix Crișan and Ovidiu Ghiman. It is an investment platform that supports local and European entrepreneurs in financing their business ideas regardless of the industry they belong to and the stage of business development. Designed as a place that brings together people with common interests, entrepreneurs and investors, the platform aims to be an alternative to financing and investment where resources and opportunities meet and are available “democratically” for everyone.

The most daring business ideas are more likely to be turned into reality through Rōnin because “entrepreneurs no longer have to walk alone,” as Bogdan Almași, the company’s CEO points out. A crowdfunding and development platform for companies with scaling potential, Rōnin facilitates entrepreneurs’ access to capital obtained directly from potential beneficiaries. Thus, along with the financing, the start-ups also receive a (so necessary) trust capital by market confirmation.

”Our goal is to support innovation, regardless of the stage of development of a company, its size or the industry to which it belongs”, says Bogdan Almași. Innovation is one of the essential criteria for selecting companies that want to be listed on Rōnin. Evaluated by an independent system, companies with an important innovation factor and scaling potential are supported by Rōnin team in increasing investment readiness, conducting financing campaigns and facilitating access to retail investors.

”Rōnin platform targets all companies that innovate, not just those in the technology field”, explains Ovidiu Ghiman, co-founder of Rōnin. “To be listed on the platform, we are primarily interested in the proposed solution. It must be viable and respond to a real need of the community. A relevant differentiator is an important part of the success of the funding campaign. At the same time, we monitor the team’s ability to implement the project and execute the proposed business plan. The market validates all these elements through the investments that support the project.”

Investors will find tech start-ups on Rōnin but also companies in other fields, such as HoReCa, production, services, agriculture or the food industry. “We finance any innovative business, not only those with a strong technological background “, explains Bogdan Almași. The platform also offers the opportunity to access capital for start-ups and companies with a market history that need to accelerate their growth. And in their case, innovation is the test they will have to pass to be listed on Rōnin: “We are convinced that business success is fundamentally based on innovation. This is the foundation to build a business significantly different from the competition and designed to serve the needs of customers and the community where it develops. The profitability and sustainable growth of a business are closely linked to its positive impact on the community”, says the CEO of Rōnin.