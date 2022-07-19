Irish Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defence Coveney, PM Ciuca emphasize consistent potential for deepening bilateral co-operation

Romania’s Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Tuesday welcomed visiting Irish Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Coveney, emphasising a consistent potential for deepening bilateral co-operation, especially economic co-operation.

According to a government press statement to Agerpres, the two officials discussed bilateral co-operation, the state of play in Eastern Europe, co-operation under the European agenda, addressing energy and EU enlargement.

Amid a public appreciation of the role of the Romanian community in Ireland, Ciuca thanked Ireland for openness and inclusiveness of measures adopted to accommodate Romanians who now contribute to the development of the Irish society and economy.

“The Romanian prime minister also mentioned the interest of the Romanian community in the introduction of the Romanian Language in Irish school curricula,” according to the government.

In the two officials’ dialogue, there was a broad convergence of views on the need for European unity in responding to the challenges posed by the Russian war on Ukrainian soil, both in terms of sanctions and in support of Ukraine and other deeply affected countries, such as Moldova.

At the same time, the importance of continuing the enlargement of the European Union, based on the principle of the candidates’ own merits, was reiterated.

Ciuca gave a detailed account of the security assessments in the Black Sea region and the support measures implemented by Romania, in particular with regard to supporting refugees and ensuring the transit of grains exported by Ukraine.

