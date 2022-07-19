One United Properties launches sales for One Lake Club Phase II

One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use and office real estate, announces the launching of sales for the second phase of One Lake Club development, located on the shores of Lake Tei, expected to be delivered in 2024.

Designed as a residential club, One Lake Club offers contemporary design apartments and several integrated facilities, while reshaping the urban lifestyle close to nature. The future residents will enjoy a wide range of services offered on the premises, such as gym, spa and semi-Olympic pool with lake opening, apartments with gardens and commercial spaces on the ground floor, modern penthouses with spectacular views of the lake, and a 7,200 square meters park with playgrounds and relaxation areas. The gross development value for One Lake Club Phase I and Phase II is EUR 214.9 million.

One Lake Club Phase II includes 2 buildings with approximately 119 residential units, ground floor gardens with direct access to the park, as well as 136 parking spaces. Those who want a home with a modern design, spectacular views, and green certification, located on the lake shore, can choose between 1-, 2-, 3- or 4-bedrooms apartments, as well as generous penthouses with spectacular views over the lake or apartments with private gardens.

One Lake Club Phase I includes 5 towers with approximately 586 apartments, provided with no less than 787 parking spaces.

The developer has already started the construction works a few months ago, currently covering the underground level and the structure. One Lake Club is one of the company’s developments that are part of the project developed together with Veolia Romania Integrated Solutions (VRSI) for the implementation of sustainable energy efficiency solutions. Thus, One Lake Club will benefit from a geoexchange system that is among the most energy-efficient solutions, environmentally clean, and cost-effective space conditioning systems available, which significantly reduces the costs for heating and cooling spaces.

”One Lake Club development offers multiple benefits for its future residents, who will have access to modern housing, various integrated services, green spaces for relaxation and a spectacular view of Lake Tei. This real estate concept responds to the most demanding requests and, as all the residential developments we deliver, it will benefit from the green certification granted by the Romania Green Building Council. The increased interest for this area and its facilities determined us to expand One Lake Club development with a second phase, for which we have already launched the residential units’ sales”, says Beatrice Dumitrașcu, CEO Residential Division One United Properties.

Located right on Lake Tei shores, One Lake Club enjoys an excellent position on the city map, with quick access to Barbu Văcărescu Blvd., public transportation, One Gallery shopping area at One Floreasca City, as well as Otopeni Airport and the A3 Bucharest-Ploiești highway. There is also a wide range of restaurants, hotels, shopping galleries and office buildings in the area.

One United Properties aims to deliver sustainable real estate meant to revitalize high potential locations in Bucharest and to create real communities that benefit from various services within its ensembles.