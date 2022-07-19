PM Ciuca: Start-Up Nation Program begins for new companies established in Romania

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Tuesday the start of the Start-Up Nation Program for newly established companies in Romania, stating that part of it is intended for Romanians abroad who want to return to the country and open up a business.

“The Start-Up Nation Program for new companies established in Romania begins today. Companies will be able to access up to 200,000 lei, in the form of non-reimbursable funds, which address a total of 55,000 beneficiaries during the entire program. Applicants can register on the platform granturi.imm.gov.ro. A special segment of this program is addressed to Romanians abroad who want to return to Romania and set up a company: the Start-Up Nation Diaspora pillar. Thus, the Romanians who have gone abroad will be able to build a business here in the country,” Ciuca said, according to a post on National Liberal Party (PNL)’s Facebook page.

He added that, for the National Liberal Party and the Government he leads, it is vital to support private initiative in the economy, to encourage small investors, as well as to guarantee opportunities for Romanians abroad.