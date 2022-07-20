BNP Paribas Personal Finance Bucharest issues the first cards made of recycled plastic

By 2025, the bank estimates that the entire portfolio of cards will be made of recycled plastic and biodegradable elements

BNP Paribas Personal Finance SA Paris Bucharest Branch, through its Cetelem trademark, announces the issuance starting this month of the first Cetelem cards made of recycled plastic (rPVC), environmentally friendly. Following this process, the bank estimates a reduction in the carbon footprint of about 3.5 tons. This action takes place under the umbrella of the Positive Impact program, an approach that promotes access to more responsible and sustainable consumption of Cetelem customers and partners.

Cetelem’s goal is that by 2025, the entire portfolio of cards will be made of recycled plastic and biodegradable elements. The production of cards of this type will take place gradually, the old ones will be replaced as they expire, once the existing stocks are exhausted.

The new plastic contains 85.5% recycled material and uses Greenpay – PVC solutions from IDEMIA, the world leader in augmented identity solutions. Moreover, some of the inks used are biodegradable. The technology is the latest approach of the research and development experts within IDEMIA and is based on a special attention paid to the selection of raw materials, manufacturing and assembly processes, in order to ensure the maintenance of the high quality of the card. The new version of the card will keep the present functionalities, the holders being able to use them the same as before.

“Caring for the use of resources is one of the biggest challenges facing modern society today. Responsible behavior, including in terms of consumption, will help us conserve natural resources, reduce our carbon footprint and make a difference on a larger scale. We continue to support the transition to a green future, and the issuance of the new type of cards made from recycled plastic is an action that contributes to the good of the environment and, therefore, we encourage our customers to choose environmentally friendly payment options. Only together can we support and, at the same time, improve the long-term quality of life,” says Miruna Senciuc, CEO of BNP Paribas Personal Finance Bucharest Branch.

As a bank operating on the credit card market, with approximately 400,000 cards in its portfolio, BNP Paribas Personal Finance Bucharest is constantly in the top three issuers of such cards and is happy to develop solutions with partners with principles and objectives sustainability and positive environmental impact.

BNP Paribas Personal Finance Bucharest is a responsible bank that chooses to get involved in sustainability programs, and protecting the environment is one of its priorities. Over time, the bank has started various moves in this direction, such as the Green Credit, which consists of financing projects that take care of environmental health, offering an advantageous interest rate, lower than the standard offer, recycling actions or planting hundreds of trees.