Irish Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defence, Romanian officials discuss ways to strengthen the collaboration between the two states

Romanian-Irish relations are at an excellent level, and the two countries act as partners, pursuing common goals on the European and international agenda, President Klaus Iohannis declared on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Palace on the occasion of his meeting with Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Coveney, who is on an official visit to Bucharest, the Presidential Administration informs.

“The two officials stressed the importance of stepping up political dialogue, including in the current security context, and boosting bilateral economic cooperation by increasing investments and trade exchanges. The sides highlighted the positive role played in the bilateral relationship by the well-integrated Romanian community in Ireland, which makes a substantial contribution to the Irish economic and social life,” the cited release goes on to read.

President Iohannis and Minister Coveney exchanged views on the security situation and developments related to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, highlighting the two countries’ support for Ukraine on multiple levels.

Talks also approached ways to support the Republic of Moldova, with President Klaus Iohannis welcoming the involvement of EU member states in providing assistance to the EU candidate, and appreciating the fact that Minister Coveney will next travel to Chisinau to discuss with the authorities of this country the best ways of cooperation and support in the current difficult context.

The President of Romania also welcomed the Intergovernmental Conferences with Northern Macedonia and Albania held in Brussels on Tuesday, which give a new impetus to the enlargement process and add to the recent decisions to grant Ukraine and Moldova candidate status.

Also in the context of the Brexit deal, the two officials discussed the situation of the Northern Ireland Protocol, including following the publication by the British government of a legislative proposal providing for the unilateral amendment thereof, with President Klaus Iohannis expressing support for identifying solutions that comply with the Agreement on the withdrawal of the UK from the EU.

Romania’s Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Tuesday welcomed visiting Irish Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Coveney, emphasising a consistent potential for deepening bilateral co-operation, especially economic co-operation.

According to a government press statement, the two officials discussed bilateral co-operation, the state of play in Eastern Europe, co-operation under the European agenda, addressing energy and EU enlargement.

Amid a public appreciation of the role of the Romanian community in Ireland, Ciuca thanked Ireland for openness and inclusiveness of measures adopted to accommodate Romanians who now contribute to the development of the Irish society and economy.

“The Romanian prime minister also mentioned the interest of the Romanian community in the introduction of the Romanian Language in Irish school curricula,” according to the government.

In the two officials’ dialogue, there was a broad convergence of views on the need for European unity in responding to the challenges posed by the Russian war on Ukrainian soil, both in terms of sanctions and in support of Ukraine and other deeply affected countries, such as Moldova.

At the same time, the importance of continuing the enlargement of the European Union, based on the principle of the candidates’ own merits, was reiterated.

Ciuca gave a detailed account of the security assessments in the Black Sea region and the support measures implemented by Romania, in particular with regard to supporting refugees and ensuring the transit of grains exported by Ukraine.

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, had a meeting with the Irish Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defence, Simon Coveney, on a visit to Bucharest, with whom he discussed, among other topics, about the effects generated by the war in Ukraine.

“I was glad to see during today’s discussion with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defence of the Republic of Ireland, Mr Simon Coveney, the fact that we share the same ideas regarding the effects generated by the war in Ukraine in matter of food and energy security and we have the same vision regarding this country’s reconstruction efforts. We were both in Ukraine, we saw with our own eyes the amplitude of the damages caused by the war and we have a clear image of the unprecedented scale which this operation presumes,” Ciolacu wrote, on Facebook.

He added that during discussions he showed that Romania has the qualified human resources and experienced companies which can be quickly mobilized in order to begin major reconstruction projects of the Ukrainian state’s infrastructure, specifying that he is convinced that Ireland will support all actions in this sense.

“Extremely important was also the special interest which Mister Coveney showed towards the Republic of Moldova, where he will go following his visit in Bucharest. The Irish Government strongly supports the European perspective for the Republic of Moldova, alongside Ukraine, and the clear desire of increasing Ireland’s involvement in EU enlargement files in this part of the continent, I am certain that it will greatly strengthen the collaboration between our states,” said Ciolacu.

