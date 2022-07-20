PM Ciuca: Over 1,600 applications for Start-Up Nation so far; Depending on requests, we can supplement the funds

More than 1,600 applications were registered until Wednesday morning, within the Start-Up Nation Program launched a day ago, informed the Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, who specified that, depending on the number final of the submitted applications, the supplementation of the allocated funds is considered.

He brought to mind, at the beginning of the Government meeting on Wednesday, that for this program destined for the Romanian entrepreneurs who want to start and consolidate a business, the mount of 520 million lei was allocated, funds that could be supplemented.

“500 million are for the main pillar (which ensures the continuity of the other two programs of this type that have taken place). The second pillar is an initiative of the Government undertaken through the governmental program, so for the first time we provide funds for Romanians from abroad. They thus have the opportunity to register and be eligible,” Ciuca said.

The prime minister mentioned that in the past years there were up to 30,000 requests.

“As such, we are able, together with the Ministry of Finance, once again, depending on the number of requests, to be able to allocate the amount in accordance with the initial project undertaken by the Government up to two billion lei,” said the prime minister, according to Agerpres.

Nicolae Ciuca added that for the Romanians in the diaspora, the allocation could reach, after the budget revision, 200 million lei.