PM Ciuca to instruct emergency management to set up heatwave task force

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca has asked the Emergency Management Department (DSU) to set up a task force to monitor the effects of the scorching high temperatures expected for the next days starting on Thursday.

“I have discussed with an official of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology and the forecasts for the period immediately ahead show very high temperatures, which is why I will instruct the Emergency Management Department (DSU) to operate at the level of the National Centre for Response Coordination and Management a task force to monitor the effects of very high temperatures starting tomorrow,” Ciuca said on Wednesday at the beginning of a government meeting.

He also announced that the National Emergency Management Committee (CNSU) will convene in a meeting the same day to adopt a raft of measures to counteract the effects of high temperatures.

“Today, the National Emergency Management Committee (CNSU) will convene, a committee that will draw up a decision under which a raft of measures for both monitoring and preventing the effects of high temperatures for all county emergency management committees and, of course, all government bodies,” added Ciuca.

He said that DSU will coordinate the activity at national level and, together with the relevant ministries, will take additional measures to inform the public.

“We will take coordination measures with non-governmental and volunteer organisations to identify vulnerable people and establish measures to support them. Please have an information package for the Ministry of Health so that the public may get aware of the effects, and of course, the aid centres to be set up under a CNSU decision and as a result of the decisions that will be taken at the level of local administrations. At the same time, the government will operate an information platform with data and information, as well as forecasts, so that we can have all the preventive measures taken and, of course, all the operative equipment ready when needed,” said Ciuca.

He added that, following a discussion he had with the head of DSU on Wednesday morning, the measures envisaged are in preparation.

“We also discussed that, when required, the ministries involved, including the Ministry of National Defence, should be able to come and respond in support, and the monitoring and decision task force will operate permanently as long as it is required at the CNCCI level.”

“Yesterday, we held the first meeting of the inter-ministerial committee analysing and monitoring the effects of the drought and we agreed that at the government level we should continue to have continuous monitoring and information, an activity that will take place in weekly meetings and weekly reports. There will also be reporting by the Ministry of Agriculture, which is also the coordinator of this inter-ministerial committee, on everything that means information related to the affected areas, the most affected regions, crops, estimates and, of course, the measures to be taken in order to be able to diminish the effects of the drought,” said Ciuca, according to Agerpres.

Code Orange of extreme heatwave in 10 counties, Friday and Saturday; Code Yellow starting Wednesday

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued, on Wednesday, a Code Yellow of heatwave, valid during this day in 12 counties, respectively Code Yellow and Code Orange of high temperatures and thermal discomfort, targeting more than three quarters of the country between July 22 and 24.

According to meteorologists, during Wednesday, in Banat, Crisana, Oltenia and in the southwest of Transylvania and Muntenia, the weather will be hot. Maximum temperatures will generally be between 35 and 37 degrees, and thermal discomfort will be high. The temperature-humidity index (ITU) will locally exceed the critical threshold of 80 units.

At the same time, a second Code Yellow of heatwave will be valid on July 22, 23 and 24, when the heatwave will expand and cover most of the country and will gradually intensify, the thermal discomfort will increase, and the temperature-humidity index (ITU) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units. In general, the maximum temperatures will be between 35 and 37 degrees, and the minimum will be 18-20 degrees.

According to the specialized forecast, on July 22 – 23, there will be a Code Orange of heatwave which will affect areas from 10 counties. Thus, on Friday and Saturday, in Banat, Crisana, southern Oltenia, southwestern Muntenia, northwestern Transylvania and western Maramures, the heatwave will intensify.

In general, thermal values of 38 – 40 degrees will be recorded in the afternoon, and they will not fall below 20 – 22 degrees at night and, therefore, the thermal discomfort will be accentuated. At the same time, the temperature-humidity index (ITU) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units.

At the level of Bucharest, the heatwave will persist and will gradually intensify, and the maximum temperatures will reach 35 – 37 degrees, while the minimums will not fall below 17 degrees. Thus, the thermal discomfort will be high and the temperature-humidity index (ITU) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units.

Photo: www.gov.ro