Romania ratifies Finland’s, Sweden’s NATO accession protocols

Romania’s Chamber of Deputies, convened in an extraordinary session on Wednesday, passed a bill ratifying Finland’s and Sweden’s accession to NATO protocols, 227 to two abstentions.

The bill ratifies Protocols to the North Atlantic Treaty of 1949 on the Accession of the Republic of Finland and the Kingdom of Sweden, a procedural step during these countries move towards full NATO membership.

On Monday, President Klaus Iohannis signed a decree for the submission of the two protocols to Parliament for ratification after the Government approved the bill last Wednesday.

The accession protocols were signed on July 5 in Brussels.

Speaker Ciolacu: Ratification by Romania of Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO accession protocols a firm response to Russia

Romania’s ratification of Sweden and Finland’s accession to NATO is a “firm” response for the Russian Federation and proof that European solidarity remains one of the main weapons against “absurd,” “unjust” and “deeply illegal” aggression against Ukraine, the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, stated on Wednesday.

The Chamber of Deputies was convened in a special session to adopt the draft law on the ratification of the Protocols on the Accession of the Republic of Finland and the Kingdom of Sweden to the North Atlantic Treaty.

“Our country’s ratification of Sweden’s and Finland’s accession to the North Atlantic Alliance is a strong response to the Russian Federation. It is proof that European solidarity remains one of the main weapons we have in responding to this absurd, unjust and deeply illegal aggression. Europe’s solidarity with Ukraine and its people is among the fundamental elements that I have never thought possible. And this is precisely why the regime in Kremlin seeks for desperate breaches in this mechanism, hoping to be able to sabotage and undermine it by provoking food and energy crises. Romania followed this path of solidarity from the first moments of Russia ‘s invasion of Ukraine,” Ciolacu told the plenary sitting of the Deputies Chamber.

He noted that Romania has made efforts to support Ukraine with equipment, financial assistance and humanitarian aid, including medical supplies.

According to Marcel Ciolacu, Romania was and remains in the forefront of the states that have carried out concrete actions to support the neighbouring country, especially through the operational humanitarian logistics hub in Suceava, used effectively by several countries.

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies also said that, when he visited Ukraine with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, he saw “the horrors he did not think were possible.”

He underscored that Romanians knows how to show solidarity through actions and not through words with a neighbour in a difficult situation.

“Romania is a sincere and open ally for Finland and Sweden to feel like members of NATO, as Romania feels today, to benefit from the most important security guarantees in the entire history, guarantees as concrete and visible as possible after the Russian invasion,” Ciolacu pointed out, according to Agerpres.