Survey: In Romania there is one physician for 171 inhabitants in urban area, one for 1,594 in rural area

In Romania there is one physician for every 171 inhabitants in the urban area, while in the rural area the ratio is one physician for 1,594 inhabitants, according to the “Romania with a single chip – part two” study, which was launched at the Victoria government Palace by the Sustainability Embassy in Romania, in partnership with the Department for Durable Development.

“Currently, 53.6% of Romania’s population lives in the urban area, while 46.4% in the rural area. Nationwide, we have one medical doctor for 171 inhabitants in the urban area and one medical doctor in 1,594 inhabitants in the rural area. The largest urban-rural gaps are registered in the counties of Covasna (centre), Vaslui and Galati (east), while the lowest ratios in the rural area are registered in Vaslui, Covasna and Ialomita (east). For dentists, the largest urban-rural gaps are identical to the counties with the lowest ratios. At an urban level we have one dentist for 631 persons. In the county of Olt (south) we have in the rural area one dentist for 21.425 persons, and in Vaslui there is one dentist for 17,942 persons,” said Andreea Ghiocel, the survey coordinator.

Following the research there was also an analysis about the way social aid is being granted.

“One in 402 persons receives social aid in the urban area, nationwide, while one in 66 from the rural area receives social aid. When we’re looking at the level of each county, we see that the largest urban-rural gap is registered in Arges (south), where one in 934 persons receives social aid in the urban area, while in the rural area one in 62 receives social aid. If we look at the counties that register the lowest ratios we see that in Vaslui one person in 33 receives social aid,” Andreea Ghiocel added.

Regarding unemployment, the urban national average is one unemployed for 144 inhabitants, and one unemployed in 55 in the rural area, the largest gaps being in the counties of Iasi (northeast), Brasov (centre) and Braila (east), Agerpres informs.

