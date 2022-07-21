AgriMin Daea : Drought does not justify triggering a state of calamity at this point

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Petre Daea, maintains that, at this point, it is not necessary to declare a state of calamity because of the drought, but the territorial committees must conclude on the spot, minutes listing the damages caused by this phenomenon.

“At this moment, we are doing what the law says, and the law says it very clearly (GD No. 557/November 6, 2016) that the Ministry of Agriculture has the responsibility to manage the risk factor that means pedological drought. In this normative crew all the committees in the territory, which issue orders and coordinate this state of affairs, is going on the field and concludes minutes listing the damages caused by this factor. We are centralizing everything at the Ministry, because there are soils and soils,” Petre Daea said, in the Facaieni locality, in the Ialomita county, where he checked, together with journalists, the current stage of investment works in irrigation infrastructure and assessed the situation of irrigated crops.

According to the MADR official, last year investments in this area were stopped for four months, and this is visible, because the works cannot be resumed from the same place and in the same condition in which they were abandoned.

Daea also said that the Ministry of Agriculture has three major objectives right now, namely the automation of the pumping stations, ensuring the drainage section of the canals and their waterproofing.

PM Ciuca: Notwithstanding the drought, we have enough wheat, and there is no reason for concern about corn, sunflower crops

Notwithstanding the drought, there is enough wheat both for domestic consumption and export, with no reason for concern about corn and sunflower crops, either, as there are enough quantities to provide food security, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, told a press conference on Thursday, in (southern) Ramnicu Valcea, organized after the visit to the town’s National Research-Development Institute for Cryogenic and Isotopic Technologies.

“Autumn crops are now being harvested and the analysis we have, from the figures we have received, it is very clear that we have enough wheat for our own consumption, we have enough wheat for sowing, we have enough wheat for other needs and activities where it is used and we also have wheat for export,” Ciuca said.

He added that there are sufficient quantities of corn and sunflower.

“As regards the corn and sunflower crops, there is no reason for concern because there are sufficient quantities, based on statistical data, so that we can have food ensured. It is up to each government to provide food security, heating and energy in winter for the country’s citizens and this is what we are doing at the moment,” the prime minister underlined.