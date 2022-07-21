Anca Simionescu is the new General Manager of Niro Investment Group

Niro Investment Group, one of the main business groups in Romania, established in 1993 and specialized in investments and real estate asset management, announces the appointment of Anca Simionescu as General Manager, with the role of coordinating and developing the group’s investment projects both locally and internationally.

With over 15 years of experience in the commercial and residential real estate investment market, asset management and business development, Anca Simionescu is a graduate of the Faculty of Robotics of the Polytechnic University of Bucharest and holds a master’s degree in the same field from Osaka University, as well as an MBA in real estate mergers and acquisitions from Harvard Business School. As a member of the management teams of companies such as Skanska Romania, Forte Partners and Lion’s Head, Anca Simionescu has successfully coordinated landmark real estate projects in Bucharest.

At the beginning of her career, Anca Simionescu was part of the Niro Investment Group team, coordinating the development of Central Residential Park, the first condominium residential real estate project in Romania and a symbol of modern Bucharest.

“I am delighted to join again the Niro Investment Group team and contribute to consolidating the development stage the Group has recently stepped in, by extending its activities and investments both nationally and abroad. Thanks to the bold projects developed over three decades, the activity of Niro Investment Group has become synonymous with entrepreneurial success. Therefore, I will use every opportunity to ensure that we will maintain the demanding standards at the same high level in this new stage of transformation that the company is going through“, said Anca Simionescu, General Manager of Niro Investment Group.

From her new position, Anca Simionescu is responsible for shaping, implementing and developing the Niro Investment Group’s strategy on the local and international market, as well as for identifying new business opportunities and expansion areas for the Group’s activity.

Niro Investment Group is currently in a new development stage, which includes as well expansion to international markets. The Group’s first major international investment is the development of a luxury resort in the Maldives. This project complements the large-scale projects already underway in Romania, such as Corinthia Grand Hotel Boulevard Bucharest or Swissôtel Bucharest, two premium hotel brands brought for the first time in Romania by Niro Investment Group.

With 30 years of experience in real estate investments, development and management, Niro Investment Group has a portfolio of projects totaling 500,000 square meters built and investments worth over 400 million euros. The projects developed and managed by Niro Investment Group include the largest commercial hub in Southeast Europe – the Red Dragon, office buildings, residential projects and hotels.

About NIRO Investment Group:

NIRO Investment Group is a fully privately-owned Romanian group of companies with almost 30 years of expertise in investments, development and asset management. The group, acting as business concept developer, investor, general entrepreneur and facility manager, has a portfolio of developed projects spanning over 500,000 square meters built, including the largest commercial hub and distribution gateway in Eastern Europe – the Dragonul Rosu shopping and logistics centre, office buildings, residential projects, and hotels. The company has consolidated its investments in the hospitality industry by announcing three major projects: the reopening of the Grand Hotel du Boulevard, an iconic building of Bucharest, under the international luxury brand Corinthia, the launching of a new premium hotel in Bucharest, located on Bd. Expoziției, to be opened under the Swissôtel brand of the largest European hotel operator Accor, and the start of a project in the Maldives for building a luxury resort, this being also the Group’s first international project.

For more information about the company, visit http://nirogroup.ro/