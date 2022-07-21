CMS announces series of promotions in its Romania office, with women making up 80% of promotions

CMS is pleased to announce the promotion of three new Counsels and two new Senior Associates as of 1 July 2022. The appointments span four practice areas and women account for 80% of promotions in its Romania office. This announcement follows Cristina Popescu’s recent appointment in May 2022 to Partner, bringing the total number of partners in Romania to eight.

Raluca Ionescu (Corporate M&A), Adina Nanescu (Banking & Finance), and Ramona Dulamea (Energy) have been promoted to Counsel. Anna Morogai (Dispute Resolution) and Tudor Naftica (Banking & Finance) have both been promoted to Senior Associate.

Horea Popescu (photo), Managing Partner of CMS Romania and Head of CEE Corporate M&A, commented: “I am delighted to congratulate our new Counsels and Senior Associates. These promotions recognise their high-quality legal skills and innovative mindset needed for the successful execution of complex strategic corporate, banking, energy and dispute resolution matters. This underscores yet again CMS’s commitment to investing in its people and supporting their careers, as well as the strength of our Romania office.”

Raluca Ionescu is a member of the Corporate M&A team, with a broad experience advising local and international clients on transactional and regulatory matters related to their acquisitions or divestments in Romania, and in particular on the employment aspects of transactions and asset transfers. She is regularly involved in multi-jurisdictional M&A transactions throughout Eastern Europe, and beyond. Her practice includes mergers & acquisitions, employment, regulatory, and commercial issues.

Adina Nănescu is a member of the Banking & Finance team, with extensive experience in advising banks, IFIs, and funds, as well as borrowers in cross-border and domestic financings in Romania, both on transactional and on high-profile regulatory matters. Adina has also been involved in a number of first of their kind projects in Romania, such as investing in the first MREL bond issued locally and the development of a film financing product. Her practice is also focused on capital markets (ECM and DCM), financial services, FinTech products, NPLs sales and purchases.

Ramona Dulamea is a member of the Energy team, specialising in energy regulatory matters, commercial contracts, and corporate issues for companies operating in the energy sector, with a focus on the electricity and petroleum industry. She has and in-depth knowledge of the energy business environment in Romania and the CEE/Black Sea region and she regularly advises clients on a wide range of energy / upstream / mining related matters, including on: regulatory aspects of the energy and oil & gas sectors in Romania, mergers & acquisitions and drafting and/or contributing to legislative amendments in the energy field (renewable energy, oil & gas, mining).

Anna Morogai is a member of the Dispute Resolution team, specialising in national and international dispute resolution and arbitration work in Romania. Anna’s practice covers all aspects of Infrastructure, Energy, Insurance, Commercial and Tax litigation. A clear and persuasive litigator who is highly valued for her ability to effectively manage complex litigation cases, she regularly defends multinational companies before courts of first instance, as well as appeal courts, and she was also involved in several major arbitration cases over the years. Anna has a particular interest in international energy law and obtained her master’s degree in law with distinction from University College London.

Tudor Năftică is a member of the Banking & Finance team, with extensive experience in advising banks, financial institutions, as well as borrowers in domestic and cross-border financings and security matters in Romania, with a focus on acquisition and project finance deals. He also advises on capital markets (ECM and DCM) matters and FinTech products and has extensive experience in restructurings and distressed assets transactions.