Greatest music festival that marks the end of Summer – IntenCity to bring on stage renowned international artists

DJ Snake, Jason Derulo, Afrojack, Luis Fonsi, Clean Bandit, and many more will enchant the audience

DJ Snake, Jason Derulo, Afrojack, Luis Fonsi, Clean Bandit and Paul van Dyk are the headliners of the largest music festival in southern Romania – between the 26th and 28th of August, The Craiova Sports Complex (Ion Oblemenco Stadium) will host IntenCity Festival, the event that brings together music from yesterday, today and tomorrow to Craiova, in a celebration of people who know how to set the right rhythm to the Summer. The audience will have the opportunity to participate in live concerts by renowned international artists and enjoy, together with friends and family, Latin, electro and disco hits. IntenCity is the music festival where all artists in the line-up could be headliners and aims to become one of the most important events in the country.

On the first evening of the festival, Puerto Rican artist LUIS FONSI, creator of the famous Despacito, that reached almost 8 billion views on YouTube, will be on the stage of IntenCity for a 70-minute live concert. On August 26, the audience in Craiova will have the opportunity to also participate in the concerts of some beloved musicians of the 80s and 90s – Thomas Anders and the Modern Talking Band, East 17, Ricchi e Poveri, Boney M. XP, Sandra, Ice MC, La Bouche, No Mercy, DJ Conte, Nana, C-Block, LayZee aka Mr. President.

On August 27, Dutch DJ and producer AFROJACK, winner of a Grammy Award and known for his collaborations with Beyonce or David Guetta, will create an electric atmosphere at IntenCity, alongside electronic music group CLEAN BANDIT, whose hits, Symphony and Rockabye, have each reached over a billion views on YouTube. On the same day, the stage of the festival will vibrate at the sound of Sin Pijama and Criminal, at the concert of one of the most appreciated Latin music performers, Dominican artist Natti Natasha. Paul van Dyk, the Grammy winner German DJ and musician, adds up to the festival atmosphere on Saturday.

On Sunday, August 28, DJ SNAKE, nominated for two Grammy Awards, and JASON DERULO, winner of eleven platinum discs, will make sure to close the biggest music festival at the end of the summer, in Romania, in the most memorable way. On the same day, the festival participants will have the opportunity to dance on reggaeton at the live concert of Puerto Rican duet Zion Y Lennox. Turkish DJ Mahmut Orhan, and Australian artist Faydee complete the line-up of the last festival day.

The early bird campaign ended on July 18. Festival passes and daily tickets for the IntenCity Festival can be purchased Bilete.ro network and online, at www.bilete.ro. Information about all types of passes and tickets is available at www.bilete.ro.

IntenCity Festival is organized by the Romanian Opera Craiova, with the support of the Craiova City Hall and Local Council.