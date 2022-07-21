Law on annulment of fines applied for not filling in digital entry form in Romania, promulgated

President Klaus Iohannis promulgated on Thursday the law on the annulment of the fines applied for not filling in the digital entry form in Romania (PLF) and the return of all the amounts collected by the state from the payment of these fines.

The law provides for measures regarding the execution of contravention sanctions applied pursuant to art. 4 par. (1) of Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG) no. 129/2021 on the implementation of the digital entry form in Romania.

“The contravention fines applied pursuant to art. 4 paragraph (1) of Government Emergency Ordinance no. 129/2021 on the implementation of the digital entry form in Romania, repealed by OUG no. 22/2022, unpaid until the date of entry into force of this law, shall be annulled and deducted from the records of the enforcement bodies,” stipulates the normative act.

Moreover, the amounts paid so far are to be returned at the request of the offender, which must be submitted to the competent enforcement body within 90 days from the date of entry into force of the Minister’s order in this regard.

The Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration establishes, by order of the Minister, the restitution procedure, by the local fiscal bodies, of the amounts, within 15 days from the date of entry into force of the law.