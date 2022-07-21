PM Ciuca: There are currently no fears whatsoever that Romania will not have enough gas for the 2022 – 2023 winter season

There are currently no fears whatsoever that Romania will not have enough gas for the 2022 – 2023 winter season, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday in Ramnicu Valcea, where he visited the National Research and Development Institute for Cryogenic and Isotopic Technologies.

The head of the government said more than 1.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas have been put into storage so far.

Asked at a news conference to comment on the European Commission’s gas demand reduction plan, Ciuca said that “this is a precautionary measure, we need to maintain EU solidarity and Romania has been a party to all decisions that have maintained and strengthened solidarity within the European Union.”

He remarked that the daily progress of gas storage is “substantial and encouraging” and that the threshold of 1.6 billion cubic meters of gas in storage facilities was exceeded on Wednesday.

According to the Prime Minister, the decision on reducing gas consumption will be taken “depending on the amount of gas in storage before the actual start of winter”.

“At this moment, our concern is to ensure the necessary gas and coal resources for energy this winter. It’s important that lignite mines extract and store as much coal as possible, so that we don’t end up again in a situation like last year, when the coal in storage for the operation of coal-fired power plants in Oltenia could only cover a maximum of 3 to 5 days of operation,” Ciuca said, noting also that weather conditions weigh heavily on future developments.