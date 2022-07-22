Heatwave and high thermal discomfort in most of Romania in the next three days

In the next three days, most of Romania will be under a Code Yellow warning of heatwave and high thermal discomfort, with maximum temperatures registering values between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius.

According to the National Meteorological Administration (ANM), on July 22, 23 and 24, the heatwave will extend and cover most of the country and will gradually intensify, thermal discomfort will increase, and the temperature-humidity index (ITU) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units. In general, the maximum temperatures will be between 35 and 37 degrees, and the minimum temperatures will be 18 – 20 degrees.

The heatwave will also persist in Bucharest and will gradually intensify, and the maximum temperatures will reach 35 – 37 degrees, while the minimums will not drop below 17 degrees. Thus, thermal discomfort will be high and the temperature-humidity index (ITU) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units.

Code Orange of heatwave in ten counties on Friday, Saturday; 38-40 degrees to be reached

Ten counties in the Western and Southern parts of the country will be under a Code Orange alert of heatwave and severe thermal discomfort on Friday and Saturday, according to the National Meteorological Administration (ANM).

Thus, on July 22 and 23, the heatwave will intensify in Banat, Crisana, Southern Oltenia, Southwestern Muntenia, Northwestern Transylvania and Western Maramures. In general, thermal values of 38 – 40 degrees will be recorded in the afternoon, while at night they will not drop below 20 – 22 degrees and, therefore, the thermal discomfort will be severe.

PM Ciuca asks prefects seriousness in combating effects of heatwave: Do not treat events as minor

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca asked the prefects on Friday to carry out prevention and information activities so that citizens are aware of the risk of high temperatures and there is coordination in the activities to combat the effects of the heatwave, asking them to do not treat events as “minor” because they can escalate and become “serious”.

Ciuca organized a videoconference on the topic of intervention measures to combat the effects of the heatwave.

“I request that the prefectures talk with all the mayors, with all the administrative-local authorities to carry out prevention activities. We need the citizens to be informed, to be aware that the danger generated, on the one hand, by the fact that, here, we are in the [agricultural] campaign, there are a whole series of activities in progress, the risk is amplified by the very high temperatures. (…) I request that an information and prevention plan be drawn up at the level of each local authority and to communicate to the Department for Emergency Situations the way in which it is carried out,” the prime minister said.

He requested that the authorities intervene on the Danube River to ensure navigability, in the context of the drop in flow by more than 50%.

The prime minister also requested that at the level of each County Committee for emergency situations, extraordinary meetings should be held as often as necessary to intervene operatively, recommending the coordination of activities with non-governmental organizations and voluntary services for supplementing, coordinating intervention and information and prevention actions.

Ciuca mentioned that it is very important to establish medical points at the level of each locality to ensure assistance and free distribution of water.

He also requested the prefects not to treat the events as “minor in nature”, demanding responsibility and activity 24/7″.

Secretary of State Arafat: 923 first aid and hydration points established nationwide

The Secretary of State with the Ministry of Interior, Raed Arafat, on Friday informed about the measures taken to combat the effects of the heatwave, noting that 923 first aid and hydration points have been established nationwide and 54 preventive controls were carried out, as a result of which 200 contravention sanctions were applied.

Arafat warned that there were 1,207 hectares of burnt surfaces reported in various areas of the country, on Thursday.

“Yesterday, 923 first-aid and hydration points were established by the decision of the county committees for emergency situations, nationwide, and 226 people received assistance at these points, among whom three had to be transported to the hospital. During the reference period of the last 24 hours, the Inspectorates for Emergency Situations carried out four domestic water transport missions to areas affected by drought, and the local public authorities carried out other 12 domestic water transports and 14 water transports for animals,” Arafat said during the videoconference of Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca with prefects, on the topic of intervention measures meant to combat the effects of the heatwave.

He said that, in order to avoid uncontrolled burning, 47 preventive information actions were carried out in the last 24 hours. On this occasion, 2,505 information materials were distributed.

“Also, in the rural area, 244 patrolling missions were carried out with the special vehicles of the professional and voluntary services for emergency situations, which aimed to transmit pre-recorded messages in order to raise awareness of the risk generated by extreme temperatures. These things were done including in collaboration with our colleagues from law enforcement, who also, in their turn, carried out monitoring and verification actions,” added Raed Arafat.

According to him, 54 preventive controls were carried out, as a result of which 200 contravention sanctions were applied, including 162 warnings and 38 fines, in the amount of 74,800 lei.

“Yesterday, 1,207 hectares of burnt surfaces were recorded in different areas of the country. (…) Also yesterday, ISU Iasi was requested to intervene to extinguish a fire caused by dry vegetation on an area of 50 hectares. A 74-year-old person was found dead during the intervention, a man who fell on that field. This is exactly what we warned about – uncontrolled burning can surprise people in the area, resulting in either their injury or even death. something that happened just yesterday, as reported by the ISU Iasi,” Arafat mentioned.

Compiled from Agerpres

Photo: www.pixabay.com