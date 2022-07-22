20.9 C
Invitation to Auction

0

The Autonomous Administration of Galati Free Zone organizes public auction in order to grant pieces of ground in the Galati Free Zone with total area of 67.120 sq m for activities developed under free zone system.

The auction will be held on the 24th of August, at 11:00 a.m., at the headoffice of Galati Free Zone Administration.

The applicants will send, until 15th of August 2022, at. 16.00 a.m. a participation request, containing the following information:

– accurate name and address of the company;

– description of main activity object;

– the goal of granting;

– the requested surface;

– the requested period of granting.

 

Further details can be obtained daily from 8:00 a.m. to 16:00 p.m. at the Administration headoffice or at phone no. 0040-236-411222, fax no. 0040-236-414929 and e-mail: office@zlgalati.ro. Headoffice: Str. Al. I. Cuza, bloc Cristal, sc. 1, 800216, Galati, Romania.

