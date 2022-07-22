PM Ciuca: Budget revision, in first decade of August

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Thursday that the budget revision would be done in the first decade of August, mentioning that commitments must be respected, namely the 10 percent cut in expenses for goods and services at each ministry.

“At the level of the Government we have discussed, we have been discussing since the period before the last month of the first semester. Yesterday, we had a more consistent discussion because, as we decided, the budget revision will take place in the first decade of August and there are those commitments that we have to respect, that 10% reduction in the expenditures for goods and services at each ministry,” the prime minister told a press conference, after the visit to the National Institute for Research – Development on Cryogenic and Isotopic Technologies in Ramnicu Valcea.

He added that the implementation of “Support for Romania” programmes must be ensured. “There is also the analysis through which we can continue to ensure the coherence of the implementation of the ‘Support for Romania’ programmes,” Ciuca said, according to Agerpres.

Military pensions are public service pensions, not special benefits

The governing coalition has decided to have working groups set up at the Labor Ministry to look into the regulation of salaries and pensions, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday as he visited the National Research and Development Institute for Cryogenic and Isotopic Technologies in Ramnicu Valcea; on the same occasion, the head of the state pointed out that military pensions are public service pensions, not special benefits.

“Military pensions, regardless of the activity branch, are state military pensions, they are service pensions, not special pensions. Within the coalition we decided that everything that means salary and pension regulation should be reviewed by working groups which will be set up within the Labor Ministry, and which will include representatives of government structures as well as representatives of employers, trade unions and the civil society, so that our salary and pension-related NRRP milestone is accomplished by the end of the year; practically, we are discussing here what balancing, removing inequities and all the well-known issues from the salary and pension system means. It’s a decision of the coalition, which has already begun to take shape at the level of the government, at the Labor Ministry,” Ciuca told a press conference.

Asked about the taxation of special pensions, the Premier said that a decision cannot be taken yet, because “the way things are now, taxation must be very well correlated with the digitalization of the Finance Ministry’s system, so that we are able to get the true and complete picture of everything that means the income part and establish the taxation level based on that.”