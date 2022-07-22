President Iohannis promulgates law ratifying Finland’s, Sweden’s NATO accession protocols

On Friday, President Klaus Iohannis promulgated a law for the ratification of the accession protocols of Finland and Sweden to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

The law ratifies Protocols to the North Atlantic Treaty of 1949 on the Accession of the Republic of Finland and the Kingdom of Sweden, a procedural step during these countries move towards full NATO membership.

On Monday, President Klaus Iohannis signed a decree for the submission of the two protocols to Parliament for ratification after the Government approved the bill last Wednesday.

The Chamber of Deputies passed the law on Wednesday as the first parliamentary chamber notified, and the Senate on Thursday, as the legislative decision-making body.

The accession protocols were signed on July 5 in Brussels.