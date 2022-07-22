Tazz launches delivery at the seaside in Mamaia and Constanța, in partnership with 250 local restaurants and 13 beaches

Tazz extends its summer delivery services to the beaches and accommodations in Mamaia, but also onto the beaches of Constanța. Moreover, tourists and residents can enjoy their lunch ordered by the app in the lounge areas by Tazz, specially created on The Beach by Shut Up in Mamaia, but also on Zoom Beach in Constanta.

Moreover, Tazz quickly delivers a variety of summer products, from ice cream, sweets and snacks to beverages, tobacco, ice, but also books and beach accessories: water toys, sunscreen, dermatocosmetics, towels, slippers and board games. Users can order at their accommodation units in Mamaia and Constanta or directly on the partner beaches.

From now on, Tazz customers can order at the pick up points accesible on the following beaches in Mamaia and Constanța: The Beach by Shut Up, Zoom Beach, Mystyryum, Vera, Paco, Tortuga, One Beach 1 and 2, La bicicletă, Yes Beach, Mondo Beach, Zen Beach and Cotton Beach, and the order is delivered by Tazz riders as soon as possible.

“During the summer, it’s not a secret that people spend a lot of time away from home, whether we’re talking about holidays or everyday life. Consequently, as we do every time, we adapted our services to the customers’ behavior and launch the delivery on our partner beaches in Constanța and Mamaia, covering at the same time the accommodation areas. We are talking about specific seasonal products, such as sunscreen, soft drinks, ice cream delivered in insulated boxes, as well as books or a diversity of meals from local restaurants. Many thanks to the partner restaurants in Constanța and Mamaia for being open to collaborate, but also to the beaches we are very happy to partner up with, starting this summer,” said Răzvan Acsente, Tazz Chief Marketing Officer.

This summer, Tazz also delivers by the sea, increasing its coverage area in Mamaia, in addition to the 33 cities already active in the app.

About Tazz

Tazz is the local fast delivery platform that saves its customers’ time. Just a click away, they can order from a diverse menu of dishes from the best restaurants in the country, but also anything else they need, from daily shopping, medicines and flowers, to books, sporting goods, personal care products and beauty. In addition to time, Tazz users have exclusive benefits – group ordering, culinary events with local chefs and payment with all available meal cards. The most downloaded “Food & Drink” application in Romania now, Tazz can be accessed from Android and iOS mobile applications, but also online on www.tazz.ro, in over 33 cities in the country.