Invitation to Auction

The Autonomous Administration of Galati Free Zone organizes public auction in order to grant pieces of ground in the Galati Free Zone with total area of 67.120 sq m for activities developed under free zone system.

The auction will be held on the 24th of August, at 11:00 a.m., at the headoffice of Galati Free Zone Administration.

The applicants will send, until 15th of August 2022, at. 16.00 a.m. a participation request, containing the following information:

– accurate name and address of the company;

– description of main activity object;

– the goal of granting;

– the requested surface;

– the requested period of granting.

Further details can be obtained daily from 8:00 a.m. to 16:00 p.m. at the Administration headoffice or at phone no. 0040-236-411222, fax no. 0040-236-414929 and e-mail: office@zlgalati.ro. Headoffice: Str. Al. I. Cuza, bloc Cristal, sc. 1, 800216, Galati, Romania.