Romania struggles with extreme heat: Heatwave, thermal discomfort grip half of the country

Today, more than half of Romania is under code orange and code yellow for heatwave and increased thermal discomfort, as temperatures of up to 41 degrees Celsius are expected during the day, according to the updated warnings issued by the National Weather Administration (ANM).

The heatwave will intensify in Oltenia, Muntenia and southwest Dobrogea. Overall, temperatures of 38 and 41 degrees Celsius are to be expected in the afternoon, while at night they will not drop below 20 – 22 degrees Celsius, which means thermal discomfort will increase. The temperature-humidity index (TUI) will exceed the critical threshold of 80.

Areas in 15 counties in south and southeast Romania, including Bucharest City, are covered by a code orange for high heat.

The heatwave will be tenacious throughout the day in the southern regions and locally in the western, central and eastern regions, where there is a code yellow in place. In those areas, thermal discomfort will be high, and the temperature-humidity index (ITU) will exceed the critical threshold of 80. The highs will be between 34 and 37 degrees Celsius. Areas in 20 counties are affected by this warning, some completely and others partially.

