AgriMin Daea: Danube’s sinking water levels due to drought have cut off irrigation supplies in three southern counties

The Danube’s sinking water levels due to drought have cut off irrigation supplies in the southern counties of Teleorman, Olt and Dolj, Minister of Agriculture Petre Daea announced.

The Danube has dropped below operation level requirements at the pumping stations of the Giurgiu – Rasmiresti and Viisoara irrigation facilities, the Pietrisu, Roptoare and Garla Iancului pumping stations, the Olt – Calmatui irrigation facility, the Dunarea pumping station, the Terasa Corabia and Sadova – Corabia irrigation facilities, the Celei and L1 pumping stations, the Nedeea – Macesu, Calafat – Bailesti, and the Cetate – Galicea Mare irrigation facilities. The water has moved away from the banks, despite all the measures taken to dredge the supply channels we no longer have water at the intake points. In southern Zimnicea, part of the Danube bed has turned into a beach, the Agriculture Minister wrote on Facebook, calling also for a sped up pace of investment works so that the rehabilitation of Romania’s irrigation system is properly carried out.

“We will use this down time of the water pumping stations as an opportunity to carry out works at the pumping stations and to waterproof the supply and distribution channels. The Ministry of Agriculture provides the financing for all the works stipulated in the National Program for the Rehabilitation of the Irrigation System over the period 2022 -2027, as approved by the Romanian Parliament. I assure the farmers that investments in the main infrastructure will be completed on time. We have the money, let’s not waste time!,” the Agriculture Minister said.

According to the forecast of the National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management effective until July 30, 2022, the Danube’s flow rate at the entry to the country (Bazias section) will decrease this week to 1,850 cubic meters per second, almost three times below the multi-year average for July (5,350 cubic meters per second).