Confused. com study: Almost a quarter of new Romanian cars will be electric by 2035, new data reveals

Last year, just 2% of newly registered vehicles in Romania were electric

In the Netherlands and Norway , 99.9% of new vehicles are likely to be electric by 2035, data suggests. This would make them the top two countries to almost go fully electric in 13 years’ time

and , of new vehicles are likely to be electric by 2035, data suggests. This would make them the top two countries to almost go fully electric in 13 years’ time Romania comes in 17 th , with 23.62% of new cars registered expected to be electric by 2035

comes in 17 , with of new cars registered expected to be electric by 2035 Car Insurance expert Alex Kindred offers his advice on getting the right electric car insurance

Romania will have the 17th highest proportion of electric vehicle sales across Europe by 2035, with a total of 23.62% of new registered cars predicted to be electric.

That’s according to the latest study by Confused.com (Q1 2022), which analysed historical trends and data from The European Environment Agency (EEA)(1) and Eurostat(2). The research predicts which European countries are likely to have the highest proportion of electric vehicle sales by 2035.

The results:

Country Proportion of EVs in new registered vehicles 2020 Predicted proportion of EVs in new registered vehicles 2035 Netherlands 22.91% 99.90% Norway 54.37% 99.90% Sweden 9.69% 80.35% Denmark 7.19% 54.51% Portugal 5.42% 51.86% Germany 6.86% 51.68% Luxembourg 5.61% 47.30% France 6.50% 43.43% Ireland 4.49% 41.44% Austria 5.47% 40.84% Finland 4.53% 38.18% Malta 3.13% 33.28% Slovenia 3.19% 29.93% Latvia 2.47% 28.90% Croatia 1.47% 28.25%

In Romania, 23.62% of new car sales are expected to be electric by 2035. With only 2.26% of the new cars registered being electric in 2020, the Romanian market is likely to see a significant jump in sales.

The European countries with the highest proportion of new electric vehicles (EVs) by 2035

With the highest percentage of new electric vehicle sales in 2020 (54.37%), Norway is also likely to have the highest proportion of newly registered EVs by 2035. According to the data, Confused.com predicts that 99.9% of them will be. It’s joined at the top by the Netherlands, which is also expected to have 99.9% of its newly registered vehicles as electric by 2035.

In Sweden, 80.35% of new car sales are expected to be electric by 2035, the second-highest proportion across Europe. With only 9.69% of the new cars registered being electric in 2020, the Swedish market is likely to see a significant jump in sales.

Denmark places third, with 54.51% of new vehicles estimated to be electric by 2035 compared to 7.19% in 2020. In comparison to its European neighbours, this is 5% more than Germany (51.68%), but 32% less than Sweden (80.35%) and 45% less than Norway (99.90%).

Alex Kindred, car insurance expert at Confused.com, comments: “With electric vehicles becoming more popular across the world, understanding what type of insurance you need is important. You might be able to cover your electric car on a standard car insurance policy, but this isn’t always the best move. Dedicated electric car policies often come with a range of benefits, like cover for your charging cable, free recovery to the nearest charge point if you run out of battery power, and accidental damage, fire, and theft cover for your battery. These benefits could really make all the difference.

“As the battery is an expensive component of the car, some manufacturers have offered the chance to lease it instead of buying outright. This is not common for new cars today, but is something to be aware of, particularly if you are considering a used electric vehicle. Be sure to let your insurer know if it’s leased, so they can pay the right party for any damage to the battery if you do happen to make a claim.”

For more information on electric car insurance, see here.

Methodology:

com undertook this research to find out electric cars’ future trend in European countries, by predicting the proportion of electric cars in new registered vehicles in 2035.

A technique named polynomial regression was used to make these predictions, by analysing historical data and observations to drive future strategic decision-making.

com utilized the European Environment Agency (EEA) to get details for every new registered car across 30 EU countries from 2010-2020. For Norway, 2013-2019 data was collected from Eurostat, as no data was available on the EEA. The UK was omitted from the study due to no longer being a part of the European Union.

The proportion of new registered electric cars from 2010-2020 was calculated, and the polynomial regression model was applied within excel. This gave them a 15-year prediction.

Subsequently, com compared the proportion of electric cars in new registered vehicles in 2020 and 2035 to get insights into electric cars future trends in European countries, allowing us to predict what proportion of new registered vehicles will be electric in 15 years’ time.

(1) http://co2cars.apps.eea.europa.eu/

(2)https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/databrowser/view/ROAD_EQR_CARPDA__custom_1799124/default/table?lang=en

Photo: www.pixabay.com