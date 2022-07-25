Viktor Orban’s speech in Baile Tusnad stirs reactions in Bucharest. Aurescu: It regrettable that such ideas are propagated from Romania’s territory

The Prime Minister of Hungary stated, on Saturday, at Baile Tusnad, that the world is in a decade of dangers and he did not believe that the pillars of Western civilization would begin to crumble.

In his opinion, among the most severe problems facing Europe right now are the demographic crisis, the crisis of spirituality, of the power of the Western world, but also a political crisis, stating, among other things, that Europe has lost control over energy resources and raw materials, which are “so necessary in sustaining economic performance.” The Hungarian official also said that the migration phenomenon has divided Europe in two and that there is a battle between these two sides.

“The most thorny problem continues to be the demographic problem. There are more funerals than births. (…) The second challenge is the migration phenomenon, which has divided Europe in two. Purely and simply, the West split in two. On one side we have countries, nations, where we have Europeans and non-Europeans who live together. Those states are no longer nations, there are some conglomerates of peoples. We can’t talk anymore of the West, it is about a post-Western structure and, according to the rules of mathematics, that great demographic change will happen. In that part of our continent (…), the percentage of the non-European population will increase to over 50%. And we have the other part of Europe, of the West, Central and Eastern Europe, so it’s about us. I don’t want to create confusion, but I say it anyway, in the spiritual sense, the West has moved into our region. Here we have the West, there we have a post-Western structure and there is a battle between the two sides of Europe. So, we made an offer to the post-Westerners, we told them, leave us alone to decide who we want to be neighbors with and who we want to live with. The post-Westerners refused this offer and said no, we will turn you into what we are or have become. Now there is less talk about migration, but believe me, nothing has changed. Brussels and the Soros teams simply want to force us to accept the migrants,” claimed Viktor Orban, according to the official translation.

He added that, in order to end the war in Ukraine, a new strategy is needed to be based on peace negotiations, which should be conducted between Russia and the USA. According to Viktor Orban, the European strategy in this war was based on four wrong pillars, starting, among other things, from the premise that sanctions will weaken Russia and that there will be support from the whole world, which did not happen.

Viktor Orban attended a football match on Saturday at the Baile Tusnad Summer University, between FK Csikszereda U18 and the Hungarian U18 national team, organized to mark the inauguration of a new stand at the team’s stadium in Miercurea Ciuc.

Aurescu: It is clear that we can’t agree with these ideas

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, stated on Monday for Digi24.ro, regarding the speech of the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, in Baile Tusnad, that it is “regrettable that such ideas are propagated from Romania’s territory”.

According to Minister Aurescu, “it is regrettable that such ideas are propagated from the territory of Romania, in the complex global context that we all have to face, especially since our official positions are different from these theses”.

“It’s clear that we can’t agree with them. Let alone the statements about races, which are not acceptable,” he pointed out.

Bogdan Aurescu added that, “at the same time, Prime Minister Orban’s speech on Saturday did not bring anything fundamentally new, these are the same concepts that we have already seen in the positions of Hungarian officials, only that they were put together, and some were elaborated more broadly. Plus other internal Hungarian policy considerations”.

“Of course, each state defines its positions on international issues as it considers, but, as is well known, Romania does not share these inappropriate views, which we clearly distance ourselves from, because they affect European solidarity regarding the action in support of Ukraine,” the Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs told Digi24.ro.

USR condemns Viktor Orban’s speech visiting the Romanian resort of Baile Tusnad

Save Romania Union (USR) on Monday condemned the “anti-EU” and “anti-NATO” speech that the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, delivered in the Romanian resort of Baile Tusnad, stating that such messages should not be allowed and left unsanctioned.

“Hungarian leader Viktor Orban had another anti-European and anti-Western speech. And, on top of that, he tried to pervert the concept of peace and normalize Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. Such ideas are shameful for modern and liberal Europe,” stated the USR leader, Catalin Drula, in a message on Twitter.

According to a press release from the USR on Monday, “anti-Ukraine and NATO messages, while Putin’s army is bombing, just a few kilometres far from Romania, churches, schools, hospitals, theatres and malls, must not be allowed and left unsanctioned.”

“It is regrettable that the territory of Romania has been used as a platform for the racist theories of Viktor Orban (…). USR is and it will remain the promoter of modern liberalism in Romania. It is our duty to defend Romania against the illiberal forces that want to copy the Hungarian model. Romania’s place is in the European Union, on the side of the democratic states, and it must remain so,” USR said.

Compiled from Agerpres