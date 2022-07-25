His Excellency Rahul Shrivastava, Ambassador of India to Romania: Romanian investors can make India their export center for Asia and other parts of the world

Indian companies show interest in Romania, especially in the IT, pharmaceutical, agriculture and renewable energy sectors, says His Excellency Rahul Shrivastava, India’s ambassador to our country, noting that, as Romania is a member of the EU, a trade agreement between India and the EU will stimulate even more the trade relations between India and Romania.

We all come after two very difficult years, which put us in trouble trial, in all respects, and 2022 is also a challenging year. In all this international context, let me categorize it at least “uncertain”, how do you characterize the commercial and business relations between India and Romania? How have the business partnerships between the two countries developed in the last two years and what is the “atmosphere” at the moment?

Before coming to our present day trade and economics relations of India with Romania, I would like to apprise the readers about the historical background of India-Romania bilateral relations. Romania has traditional links with India, even before India’s independence. Rabindranath Tagore visited Romania in 1924 and he was awarded the title of Doctor Honoris Causa of the University of Bucharest. Also, around the same period, one of the most famous Romanian Writers and Philosophers, Mircea Eliade, followed courses of Sanskrit at the University of Calcutta. After the Second World War, there were many cultural bilateral exchanges.

India-Romania established diplomatic relations in 1948. Soon after the establishing the diplomatic relations apart from political visits, first thing that both countries started was cooperation in the field of science and technology, which was need of India at that time established modern industry, new educational & research institute, dams, power-plants, connectivity & infrastructure. India-Romania start cooperation in the areas of petroleum, petrochemicals, power and metallurgy. Romania was involved in projects in oil refinery at Guwahati and Bihar, the thermal power plant in Singareni, the Mangalore palletising plant, the Durgapur agglomeration plant and the Hyderabad tractor plant. The first state owned petroleum refinery in Guwahati was established under technical assistance from Romania.

India -Romania share a history of diplomatic cooperation, which brought us even closer, especially at the humanitarian level, now the India Romania can work together to overcome obstacles be it pandemic or the process of humanitarian evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine via Romania.

Indian traders are very much keen to take advantage of the strategic location of Romania and the friendly relations that India has with Romanian for more than seven decades. India-Romania established a mechanism of Joint Economic Commission to further strengthen the economic ties and bilateral investment, so far delegates of two countries met eighteen times under this Joint Commission Frame Work. Major Trade Chambers of India had a longstanding cooperation with their counter part in Romania. A six member delegation from Tata Advance Systems participated in the Black Sea Defence and Aerospace Exhibition -BSDA 2022 held in Bucharest from 18 to 20 May 2022.

For the past five-year India Romania bilateral trade have been hovering around the level between US$750million to US$850million. In spite of the challenging time because of pandemic, in the year 2020, India’s export to Romania was US$372million and in 2021, Indian export reached the figure of US$592million. Compared to that, Romanian export to India has not increased significantly, however, Romania’s export to India was US$ 263million. Although, global economic is passing through a turbulent time, but recent trade figures indicates that India Romania bilateral trade has maintained a steady pace and the final annual figure could touch US$1billiion mark. India and EU restated process of bilateral trade agreement, signing of this accord will further intensify bilateral trade between India and Romania. In recent years, Indian workforce are filling the shortage manpower in Romania.

India is a cultural, fascinating civilization with 1.3 billion of souls, 24 official languages ​​and over 1,000 dialects. In everything that this paradise of diversity can offer, some Romanian investors, especially those at the beginning of the road, may feel overwhelmed and think whether they still have “place” in the Indian market. Is that so? What message do you have for the young Romanian entrepreneurs?

With a GDP of $3.1 trillion, India is the world’s sixth-largest economy. India is a country which has one of the highest GDP growth rates in the world. India is emerging as a major centre of growth today. Foreign investors are now confidence on Indian market, Government of India’s liberal and transparent FDI policies wherein most of the sectors are open to FDI under the automatic route. To further liberalise and simplify FDI policy for providing Ease of doing business and attract investments, reforms have been undertaken recently across sectors such as Coal Mining, Contract Manufacturing, Digital Media, Single Brand Retail Trading, Civil Aviation, Defence, Insurance and Telecom. During the past four-year a record US302billion foreign investment , which highest FDI ever. Today the world is realizing India means business and posing trust on India’s products.

Romanian entrepreneurs and investors can take advantage of the Indian market economy, and chose those sectors in which Romania is traditional strong niche technologies, IT, machinery, agro-processing and defence. Romania investors can make India as their export hub for Asia and other parts of world. It is also true that there is competition in India market- but Romanian entrepreneurs should accept the challenge, there is place for everyone in the Indian market.

The road from initiative to implementation of the idea can be long and difficult, and India certainly has its particularities of fiscal and bureaucratic order. What an Romanian entrepreneur should know, who wants to develop a business in India, starting from the steps to follow, until they establish their set-up in India. What is the shortest period in which a Romanian investor can open a business in India?

Successive Indian Governments have been implementing the policies of economic reforms and for the past eight-year under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has been following robust, transparent and liberal economic policies. India is intensively using information technology, artificial intelligence and digital technology to upgrade the lives of 1.3bn Indian citizens. New India is ‘Digital India’- every process of trade, tax collection, banking, financial transactions, tender process everything is digital.

India, today is a part of top 100-club on Ease of Doing Business (EoDB)[Rank 63 in 2020]. India has crated specialised agencies like “Invest India” for providing guidance to foreign investors. Investing in India is simple and easy, and approval process is not very complicated one. Embassy of India in Romania is ready to guide Romanian entrepreneurs and will provide all necessary assistance, who are interested to invest in India and trade with India.

What expectations do our partners in India, especially companies, have from the Romanian government, so that our partnerships prosper and expand for the benefit of all parties involved?

Major companies like Wipro, Genpact, SunPharma (formerly Ranbaxy), Dr. Reddy’s Labs, UCO Raymonds, Sunwave Pharma, Thakral Group (IT infrastructure), FERCO Group (forest and wood products), Prodigy (IT software), Prime Healthcare have significant presence in Romania. Arcelor-Mittal has considerable investments from Europe into Romania. Indian Investment in Romania is not so high, according to an estimate it is around $1-1.5bn.

Nowadays, no Indian company can participate in Romanian Government tender directly from India, companies need to wait sufficiently long-time for grant of work visa, Romanian Tourist visa procedure is also quite lengthy. In spite of these facts Indian companies are showing interest in Romania, particularity in IT, pharma, agriclture and renewable energy sector. Since, Romania is a member of EU, an India EU trade agreement will further boost India Romania trade relations.

We have followed with interest your previous interviews and know that you chose Romania because it is a beautiful country and enjoys a rare geostrategic position. Do you think we make the most of our resources and if not, what do you think we should improve, so that our private environment and our external partners have more chances to develop in Romania?

Ever since, I came to your beautiful country as Ambassador, I have the opportunities to visits different parts of Romania, your strategic sea port of Constanta, beautiful hills of Transylvania, unique biodiversity of Danube delta, Bran Castle and many other historical monuments and interacted with many Romanian friends of India.

With lots natural resources Romania has the potential for sustainable development of its economy and industry. India can be a partner of Romania in its development process. Not only in trade and investment, there is a tremendous potential for cooperation between India and Romania in the field of tourism. India offers everything for all categories of tourists, be they adventure lovers, lovers of nature or lovers of Indian food delicacies. India offers e-tourist, business and medical visas for its Romanian friends.

What are the facilities that Romania can offer to Indian companies that want to do business here?

Romania is offering some particular facilities to the foreign investors of which Indian investors can take advantage. One of the such facilities are State Fund for expansion of business in Romania or opening a new business, preferential utility rates & tax rate and quick allocation of land. Indian investor can take use skilled and trained Romanian labour forces. Indian traders can use Constanta port and Danube river as gate-way for their trade in East and West Europe.

At the end of this interview, we would like to take a brief look at the knowledge and cultural elements that define the Indian people, in this regard, would you like to share with us a little bit of traditional Indian wisdom and give us if there is a proverb that guides the Indian business people?

Indian Embassy in Bucharest trying bride the knowledge gap by sharing information of India in Romania as well as information on Romania in India by weekly publication of Newsletters, articles on Indian trade opportunities in Romanian online newspapers, different tourism, cultural and trade related posts in Embassy’s social handles.

In order to promote India trade and investment in Romania, and create a networking, Indian Embassy is hosting an exhibition in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania in Bucharest from 27 July to 29 July 2022. Through you, I extend invitation to all Romanian and Indian companies to visit the exhibition.