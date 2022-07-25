President Iohannis, alongside other leaders propose establishment of Pan-European Memorial for Victims of Totalitarianism in Brussels

President Klaus Iohannis, President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda, Prime Ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Poland Kaja Kallas, Krisjanis Karins, and Mateusz Morawiecki, sent a letter to the European institutions proposing the establishment, in Brussels, of a Pan-European Memorial for the Victims of Totalitarianism.

“I have sent together with Gitanas Nauseda, Kaja Kallas, Krisjanis Karins, Mateusz Morawiecki a letter to EU institutions on the need to promote the European history & remembrance across the EU, which should become a part of all Member States national educational programs,” President Iohannis wrote on Twitter on Friday.

In the letter sent to European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, the five European leaders propose the establishment of a Pan-European Memorial for the Victims of Totalitarianism in Brussels.

“The establishment of a Pan-European Memorial for the Victims of Totalitarianism in Brussels would be a very important step in ensuring proper remembrance of crimes committed by totalitarian regimes, including the Soviet one, in our awareness-raising efforts in order to prevent similar crimes and to stop them in Ukraine, and in paying our tribute to the victims,” reads the letter sent by the five state leaders.