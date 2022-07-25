Top things to do in Cluj-Napoca this summer

The second largest Romanian city, Cluj-Napoca has a lot to offer all year round. It has great places, buildings, cafes, bars and restaurants, parks, art, culture, sports, universities, nightlife, and so on. No wonder that many young people are attracted to it, in the heart of Transylvania.

And this summer it gets better and better, as the youth can have fun in many ways and explore new things.

From music festivals to poker championship, and from different fairs and activities, to TEDx, there is an activity for everyone. So, if you want to book a flight to the second busiest airport in Romania (over 1.5 million passengers), now is the time.

Here are the top things to do in Cluj-Napoca until the end of this summer:

UNTOLD Festival

On top of the list is one of the most famous music festivals across the continent. UNTOLD 2022 will take place in the first week of August, starting on 4th and ending on the 7th. Over 200,000 music fans will gather in Cluj-Napoca, to witness the shows of some of the world’s music stars: David Guetta, Lost Frequencies, G-Eazy, Kygo, Anne-Marie, Hardwell, Above & Beyond, Oliver Heldens, Don Diablo, Borgore, and many more. The show will unfold on Cluj Arena.

The organizers said last year that around 265,000 people attended the event, which makes it the largest electronic music festival held in this country. It has been designated the Best Major Festival in the European Festival Awards 2015.

The festival has its own official shop, and also its own app. The tickets start from 60 euros plus taxes, for a single day, to 340 euros plus taxes, for the 4-day VIP package.

Jazz in the Park

Just as the summer officially turns to autumn, between September 1st and 4th, another music festival lands in the city – or in the park, for that matter. The Jazz festival in the National Ethnographic Park “Romulus Vuia” will take place in each afternoon and evening from Thursday to Sunday.

There will be dozens of jazz names performing, and this will be the 10th edition. It is the most important jazz festival in Romania, and in 2019 it was named Europe’s best small festival.

The park is just outside the city, in the middle of the nature, and fans can also visit a traditional open air museum.

888 National Poker Championship

But enough music for now, let the games begin and put the cards on the table. The very first Romanian live poker tournament will take place in Cluj-Napoca too, along with other three major Romanian cities.

If you like poker, then you must know that the event in Cluj will take place between 8 and 10 of August, at Player’s Poker Club. This will gather many of the most talented poker players in the country.

The tournament in Transylvania will be the third stage of the championship, after those in Iasi, in June, and Timisoara, in July. The championship will end in Bucharest, between August 29 and September 4, in the big final.

TEDx

If you are perhaps a fan of TEDx events, then Cluj-Napoca has one for you also. On August 13, a TEDx event will be held both online and in the “Florin Piersic” Cinema.

Some of the speakers are the moviemaker Hashem Al-Ghaili (with 33 million followers on Facebook), the English writer Paul Bourne, Romanian movie critic Irina-Margareta Nistor, famous biologist and explorer Alexandru N. Stermin, and the musical artist dr. Elizabeth Askren.

The premium experience comes with the VIP tickets (79 euros), which include a place in the first rows and the chance to attend the dinner with the speakers. The entrance tickets for a place in the hall cost 19 euros, while for the online event the price is 4 euros.

Summer RoCreator

One event you do not see in every country is the RoCreator – a fair of artisans, designers and artists from all over Transylvania, in fact from no less than eight Romanian counties. This will take place in the last two days of July, on a Saturday and Sunday, at the Urania Palace.

What is all about? If you love both arts and clothing, then this is the right place for you. Dozens of crafters from Transylvania will display their works of art – clothing, toys, jewelry, and much more.

There is no entrance fee, and the organizers are expecting hundreds of visitors – if not more – for each day.

Cluj Craft Beer Festival 2022

If you are into beer, then between July 28 and July 31, the Craft Beer Festival will come back at Cluj, after a two-year break. This will be the fourth edition of the craft beer festival, and it will take place in the park at Iulius Mall.

There are over 70 types of craft beers available, and the best part is that there is no entrance fee.

For example, at the last edition, in 2019, there where around 25,000 attendees over the four days, and over 130 types of beer.

Khetane Festival

Maybe the poorest area in Cluj-Napoca, the Pata Rât slum, is at the center of this festival, which aims to draw attention on a marginalized community. Between August 12 and August 14, there will be concerts, movie screenings, debates, and even fashion shows.

There is no admission fee for this festival, whose purpose is to raise awareness on the conditions in which people are living in this area.

Global Village

This is an event at which you can virtually travel around the world, in one day. On August 3rd, in Iulius Park, you will find booths with things from various countries, such as snacks, their flags, clothes, cultural elements, and also people from many countries, from Ukraine to Portugal, and from Philippines to Egypt.

Bonus: There will be a live band, dances, games, all day long, and an after party too.

Apart from all these events, in this summer, in Cluj-Napoca, there will be movie nights in the parks, other concerts, and also stand-up comedy shows.